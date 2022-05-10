"It's unbelievable" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino comments on Lionel Messi's unfortunate stat in Ligue 1

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino feels Lionel Messi is down on luck when it comes to scoring.

The Argentine hit the woodwork for the 10th time this season when his effort during their league clash with Troyes ricocheted off the post.

No player in Ligue 1 has been denied by the woodwork on more occasions than him, something Pochettino is struggling to come to terms with.

Speaking after the match, he said, as quoted by L'Equipe:

"I think it was due to bad luck. It's unbelievable because we could have won the game on that last play, where he hits the bar. He's a top quality player, and I think he's just suffering from bad luck this season. Unfortunately, with all those posts, he didn't have the opportunity to score more goals."

Following a sensational transfer from Barcelona last summer, Messi has struggled to replicate his goalscoring feats in the French capital, netting only four league goals in 24 games.

With a little more accuracy in his shots, the 34-year-old ace would've definitely had more in his bag, but trails only his teammate Kylian Mbappe for top-flight assists made with 13.

Following his two hits of the woodwork against Troyes this evening, Lionel Messi has now hit the frame of the goal 10 times in Ligue 1 this season – that's the most hits of the post by one player in the top 5 leagues in 2021/22.

Messi has tallied a total of 70 shots in the league this season, including 42 from outside the box, which accentuates his struggles in front of goal even more.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title with the squad, he wasn't even nominated for the 'player of the award'. Given their disappointing runs in the European and domestic cups, his chances of retaining the Ballon d'Or are also slim.

PSG star a flop signing?

Given Messi's poor individual campaign, many have deemed his transfer to PSG to be among the worst this season.

He's definitely struggled to adapt to new surroundings but a tally of nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions in his first season in a new league with a new team isn't all that bad.

Achraf Hakimi has scored as many league goals as Leo Messi (4) for Paris Saint-Germain this season

What the Argentine has lacked in goals, he has made up for in playmaking, creating 15 big chances, the most in Ligue 1 behind only Mbappe (21) and Dimitri Payet (18).

He's also averaging 2.3 key passes per game and as aforesaid, boasts the second-best assist-tally with 13, which is also two more than what Messi registered in his final La Liga season with Barcelona.

PSG fans will hope the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will build on these stats next season.

