“It’s unbelievable” - Rio Ferdinand insists ‘world-class’ Liverpool star has been disrespected this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has rubbished claims that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is not a world-class player. The pundit defended the Egyptian forward, who has received criticism for his recent performances.

Prior to Liverpool's 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Salah had only netted twice in eight Premier League games, and both goals came from the penalty spot. He was also involved in an altercation with manager Jurgen Klopp during the Reds' 2-2 draw against West Ham United on 27 April.

As a result, the Egypt international came under some criticism, but Ferdinand feels Salah is being disrespected despite his exploits for the Reds this season. The former Manchester United center-back said on Vibe with Five (via TBR Football):

“Can I just say something about Mo Salah? I think he’s been disrespected, I’ve seen a lot of comments about him, I’ve seen people talking about him, caning him. But I don’t think there’s a debate that Mo Salah’s been world-class for a number of years."

Ferdinand added:

“Maybe this season he’s tailed off, but I think in his pomp years at Liverpool, absolutely world-class. Real Madrid only win that Champions League final because he came off injured. Up until he came off injured, Liverpool were the team on the front foot. As soon as he came off the pitch, everything changed."

"His numbers are flipping off the charts, I don’t understand it. It’s unbelievable, Mo Salah has been so disrespected."

Salah has racked up 25 goals and 14 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders this season.

"Showed what he is capable of" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after Tottenham win

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Mohamed Salah after his display in the Reds' 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday (May 5).

The Egyptian forward opened the scoring in the 16th minute, finishing off Cody Gakpo's inviting cross with a well-timed header. He also set up Harvey Elliot's extraordinary screamer, Liverpool's fourth goal, at the hour-mark.

After the game, Klopp was full of praise for his winger and said (via Eurosport):

"Mo was outstanding, he played a really good game. His side with Harvey [Elliott] was good. I was pleased for him. None of the boys want to play not great, why would they? Mo showed what he is capable of."

The Merseysiders are currently third in the Premier League table, four points behind second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, while Arsenal are a point further at the top.

The Reds will next face Aston Villa on May 13.