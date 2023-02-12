“It’s unbelievable” – Rio Ferdinand reacts to controversial Chelsea penalty incident during draw with West Ham

Rio Ferdinand was left baffled by the referee's decision to not award Chelsea a penalty after West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek conceded a blatant hand ball inside the area.

Soucek stopped Conor Gallagher's late effort with his hand. With the game level at 1-1, it would have been decisive if the Blues had been awarded a penalty.

Ferdinand joked that Soucek made a great 'save'. He said after the game (via Express):

"Well I was happy the referee and VAR and didn’t see it, but he more or less saved it, It was a great save. Gallagher hits one with his left foot on the edge of the box, and from the next angle here you can see no wonder why these players in Chelsea shirts are going crazy."

"He gets down really well to his left, what a save that is. I can’t believe that’s not been given. It’s unbelievable. It’s lucky."

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton also agreed with the notion that Chelsea should have been awarded a penalty. He said:

"Well the law is quite clear, it actually says about unnaturally bigger, making that area of the ball to strike, and the VAR clearly thinks that the arm is in a natural position there, going down to break his fall."

Walton further added:

"When you look at it closely and you analyse it almost in slow motion, you can see that the ball is past his knee and then he decides to put his arm there."

"For me, I think that’s a deliberate contact, and I’m disappointed the VAR didn’t give the opportunity for the referee to go and have a second look at it."

Rio Ferdinand said he was 'delighted' that Walton agreed with him. He said:

"Well I’m delighted, Peter, actually, myself, but I agree with Peter - it’s a definite stonewall penalty and I don’t see how you can’t give that, Even watching that afterwards, the human eye tells you that’s a penalty."

"Joe’s perfectly right, the distance between Gallagher, the player who takes the shot, and Soucek, is one of the key elements."

Chelsea posted a hilarious message after Tomas Soucek's handball

Chelsea took the opportunity of the controversial handball to post a hilarious message on their social media account. The Blues posted on Twitter:

"Soucek makes a great save from Conor Gallagher."

Chelsea are currently ninth in the league after the draw against West Ham United. The Blues have 31 points from 22 games and have won only one out of their last five Premier League matches.

