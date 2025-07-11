Sergio Goycochea has highlighted the two key differences between Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. The former Argentine goalkeeper believes that the Inter Miami superstar has a more 'explosive' first step, while the other difference is the two personalities of the legends.

Ad

Speaking to Diario AS, Goycochea admitted that it was not easy for him to compare Messi and Maradona, as he was judging one from the stands while being the teammate of the other. He believes that the two are the greatest players to come from Argentina, but when asked to pinpoint the difference between the two, he said (via BolaVIP):

"For me, it's Messi and Maradona, not Messi or Maradona. It's an uneven analysis. In Diego's case, I have firsthand knowledge that I don't have with Messi. I analyze Leo as a journalist. In terms of pure soccer, both are marvelous. They each have incredible intelligence and mental speed. Leo had — and I say had, because time passes for everyone — a slightly more explosive first step."

Ad

Trending

"There are also personality differences. One was more flamboyant (Maradona), the other more low-profile (Messi)… which isn't better or worse. I was lucky enough to play with one and enjoy it. I enjoyed the other as a fan and journalist. I'd say this to Argentinians: remember this moment — we don't know how long it'll be before the world once again says the best player is Argentine."

Ad

Diego Maradona led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup win in 1986. Lionel Messi led the South American country to their next World Cup glory in 2022, after falling short to Germany in the final of the 2014 edition.

Lionel Messi is not better than Diego Maradona, claimed Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media in 2015 and claimed that Lionel Messi was better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but not Diego Maradona. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss added that the Napoli legend was a 'God' to his generation and said via (The Guardian):

Ad

"For me, it is always Maradona. I am sorry Messi. I love Messi, but for me it is always Maradona. I was lucky that I played with Diego Maradona. Maybe Maradona is one step up, because he is my idol. Messi is this type of player, for me the best in the world today, better than Cristiano Ronaldo and he can decide a game. Maradona, for my generation, is always a very special player. When I was a child Maradona was like a god. It is difficult in your mind to change your view and say Messi is better or Ronaldo is better but right now Messi is the best in the world."

Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Maradona spent one season together at Newell's Old Boys. He never played with Lionel Messi, as he was never called up for the Argentina national side after 2002, while the Barcelona legend debuted in 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More