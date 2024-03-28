"It’s unfair to receive an ultimatum from Bayern" - Real Madrid target's agent slams Bayern Munich's handling of star's contract talks

Nedal Huoseh, agent of Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, has criticized the German giants for their attempts to force his client to stay amid interest from Real Madrid. The Canadian full-back is nearing the end of his contract at the Bundesliga club and they have offered him an extension.

Real Madrid have long appreciated Alphonso Davies, who has emerged as one of the finest left-backs in the world since his arrival in Europe. The 23-year-old was rumoured to have reached an agreement on personal terms with the Spanish giants over a transfer, but the reports have since been refuted.

Alphonso Davies' contract at the Allianz Arena will expire in the summer of 2025 and he expressed his doubts over remaining at the club a while ago. The Canadian defender was reportedly surprised by the sudden departures of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic in 2023.

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl recently claimed that the left-back has until the end of April to accept the contract offer made by the club or present an offer from another club. Huoseh was unimpressed by the ultimatum and lashed out at the club in an interview with BILD. He said (via GOAL):

"It’s unfair to receive an ultimatum from Bayern. We will decide how to proceed at the end of the season when there is more clarity. It's unfair that Alphonso is now being attacked. We were close to an agreement a year ago. Then the entire club management was replaced. We didn't hear anything for seven months."

"Now we are being given an ultimatum and are supposed to react within two weeks because the club is under pressure and took a long time to reposition itself in the management? That's not fair," he continued. "It’s a very important contract in Alphonso's career and we're supposed to make the decision without knowing who the coach will be next season or what the team looks like. That's why we think it's unfair to react to the ultimatum."

Alphonso Davies remains a key member of the Bayern Munich squad, appearing 31 times across all competitions for the club this season. Real Madrid remain very keen on the left-back, according to reports, and could step in with an offer to sign him in the summer.

Manchester United plot surprise swoop for Real Madrid veteran

Manchester United are prepared to turn to Real Madrid for reinforcement with their interest in experienced striker Joselu, according to Relevo. The Red Devils are keen on adding quality and experience to their front line in the summer.

Joselu joined Real Madrid from Espanyol on loan with an option to buy last summer, and has enjoyed a decent season in front of goal. The 34-year-old Spaniard has scored 13 goals in 38 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos.

However, Joselu will most likely see his game time significantly reduced after this season as Los Blancos seem set to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

The Red Devils are prepared to let Anthony Martial leave for free in the summer and need to sign reinforcements. A deal for the 34-year-old Joselu would be low-risk and low-cost, and could represent a smart business choice.