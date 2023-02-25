"It's the other way around" - Journalist makes interesting claim on what Jude Bellingham thinks of Liverpool transfer

Leading football journalist Christian Falk recently made a claim about Jude Bellingham's potential transfer to Liverpool. The English midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent times.

Despite the Reds' recent dismal form, Falk claimed that the troubling situation might encourage the youngster than deter him from a move to Merseyside. He wrote for BILD:

“I heard that Jude Bellingham is keeping a very close eye on what Liverpool are doing at the moment. I’ve been told nobody should think he’s a player that wouldn’t go to Liverpool because of the difficult situation they’re in.”

Falk further added that Liverpool's woes can be viewed by Bellingham as an opportunity.

“It’s the other way around – he’s actually the kind of guy who would love to go to a club where he can change their fortunes. At Liverpool, he sees that the club is in need of him and that he can build something there, so that’s why the side remains an interesting option for him."

He also said that the Reds' place in the Champions League isn't the most crucial factor in this potential transfer.

“As you see in the Premier League, they’re not massively far away from the Champions League places, but it’s important to note that Champions League qualification isn’t a deal-breaker for Bellingham. Of course, it wouldn’t hurt their chances!”

Jurgen Klopp's team are currently eighth in the Premier League with 35 points on the board from 22 matches.

They are also on the brink of elimination from the UEFA Champions League, having lost to Real Madrid in the round of 16 first-leg clash by a scoreline of 5-2.

The Englishman, meanwhile, has been in exceptional form for Borussia Dortmund this term, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 29 matches.

Liverpool are exploring other midfield options apart from Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is not the only midfielder that the Reds are courting. Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella is yet another player in whom the Merseyside club are interested (according to Calciomercato).

Barella has been a crucial player for the Nerazzuri this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 30 matches.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is on Liverpool's shortlist of summer targets, with the 26-year-old Italy international having been watched by the Anfield club's scouts.

The 26-year-old, however, is contracted until the end of the 2025-26 season. He is expected to cost the Reds around €80 million, if they pursue a transfer in the summer.

