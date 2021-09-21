"It’s my way to do it" - Chelsea star stops taking the knee, decides to fight racism in a different way

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso says he has stopped taking the knee before matches this season because it has become too common. The left-back explained that he now prefers to stand and point at the anti-racism message on the sleeve of his shirt instead.

"I just prefer to do it this way," Marcos Alonso said following Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

"It’s my way to do it," Alonso said. "I think it’s another way. And maybe I think it’s losing a bit of strength the other way. So I just prefer to do it this way and to show I am fully supportive of fighting against racism."

He added:

"I am fully against racism, and I’m against every type of discrimination. I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says ‘No to racism’, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries. I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism, and I respect everybody."

Alonso also said that he hasn't discussed his new stance with his teammates, but he doesn't think there's a need to.

The Spaniard added in this regard:

"We haven’t talked about it. We are in the changing room, and we are like a family. I have a very good relationship with everyone. I love everyone and, up to now, we haven’t talked about it.

"I don’t think there is a need to, but, of course, if I have to speak to anyone, I will say the same thing that I just told you, and I don’t think there will be any problems. For now, I prefer to point to the sleeve, and that’s what I will do."

Marcos Alonso rejuvenating his Chelsea career this season

Marcos Alonso has been brilliant for Chelsea this season

Marcos Alonso struggled in the last two seasons at Stamford Bridge, but the Spaniard seems to be getting back to his top level this season. The defender has featured in all of Chelsea's games across the Premier League and the Champions League, so far, putting up decent displays.

The left-back has one goal and one assist this season. Thomas Tuchel will hope that Alonso continues his upward trajectory in the remainder of the season as Chelsea strive to win their Premier League in five years.

