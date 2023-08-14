"It's a way of justifying that they didn't win" - Getafe boss blasts Xavi following claims that referee cost Barcelona the game

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has hit out at Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez following the latter's claim that the referee cost his side during their goalless draw on Sunday (August 13).

The Azulones head coach stated that his counterpart was just finding a way to justify the fact that his side failed to seal all three points at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Barcelona traveled to Madrid to take on Getafe in their La Liga opener yesterday. Unfortunately, they couldn't win the match as Getafe put in a strong defensive display in front of their fans. The game saw several controversial refereeing decisions, with both sides seeing a red card each.

Expand Tweet

Speaking in his post-match interview, Xavi criticized the referee's performance and called him a disgrace. However, Bordalas insists that the Blaugrana manager's comments will do the Spanish top flight no good. He said (via Sports Brief):

“They are opinions, I don’t think Xavi is doing our league a favor when we assume that it is one of the best in the world. The greatness of football has these things, a small team is capable of taking a point from Barcelona."

"I do not share [his opinions] and it is a way of justifying, obviously, that they haven’t achieved the three points with a squad, with incredible players. I don’t share it at all. I don’t think they’re doing our League a favor. We have to defend it.”

Expand Tweet

The Getafe manager went on to accuse his counterpart of disrespecting his side's good performance. He continued:

“I do not share them, I do not agree in any way that the referees are blamed, they have shown us many more cards. I do not think it has benefitted us. The most violent play of the game has been by Barcelona and I have nothing more than say."

"It’s a way of camouflaging the good game of my players. It wouldn’t occur to me to justify a defeat or a draw with the opponent’s play. It’s a lack of respect."

What's next for Xavi and Barcelona after Getafe draw?

Barca in action versus Getafe

After failing to beat Getafe on Sunday, Xavi's Barcelona will now look to grab their first victory of the season when they lock horns with Cadiz at Camp Nou this weekend (August 20). They will then go head-to-head with Villarreal on August 27 before facing Osasuna on September 3

The Catalan giants are still looking to bolster their squad and their first result will likely get them fired up to act quickly in the transfer market. As per the Daily Mail, the defending Spanish champions are working on luring Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo to Camp Nou.