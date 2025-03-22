“It’s weird”, “I said, ‘damn he really left’” - Emerson Palmieri shares text message Eden Hazard sent on Chelsea Whatsapp group after leaving club

Former Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri has revealed how Eden Hazard sent a six-word message before exiting the player's WhatsApp group. The Belgian superstar was one of the best players in the world when he left the Blues to move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Ad

Hazard arrived at Stamford Bridge from LOSC in 2012 as an emerging talent and transformed into a world-beater with the west London giants. He spent seven seasons with Chelsea, winning the Premier League, the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup

Los Blancos came calling in 2019, and the Blues let their star player leave for a reported fee of €100 million. By then, Hazard had registered 110 goals and 85 assists from 352 games for the London giants.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, as cited by Sport Bible, Emerson outlined how the Belgian left Chelsea with a simple message to his teammates.

"He said goodbye to the boys and such, since then, we don't know anything else. It's weird. He sent a 'thank you, I love you guys', and then it showed 'Eden Hazard left the group'. I said 'damn, he really left'," said Ederson.

Ad

Hazard's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, was far from rosy. The Belgian suffered with injuries, managing just seven goals and 12 assists from 76 games. He eventually left Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, before retiring in October of that year.

Chelsea eyeing a Nigerian attacker this summer: Reports

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Il Martino. The Blues were eager to sign the Nigerian last year from Napoli, but failed to get a deal across the line.

Ad

Osimhen ended up moving to Galatasaray on a season-long loan, and has been in impressive form. The 26-year-old has plundered 26 goals and set up five more from 30 games across competitions this season.

The west London giants have retained their interest in the player and are planning to return for him this summer. Interestingly, Chelsea are not alone in the race for the Nigerian striker, who reportedly has admirers at Arsenal and Manchester United as well.

However, the Blues are the favorites to lap him up at the end of this campaign. Osimhem is assessing his options and the London giants simply have to secure Champions League football for next season to convince the player. The Nigerian's contract with Napoli expires in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback