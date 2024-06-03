"It's not doing well for him, the old age" - Love Island's Jess White takes sly dig at Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's appearance

Love Island contestant Jess white has taken a sly dig at Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney. The reality TV contestant has implied that the former footballer has aged poorly and that she is not impressed with his appearance.

The 25-year-old is a retail manager in an affluent Cheshire neighborhood at a Mark's and Spencer's supermarket. In an interview with The Mirror, the aspiring TV show winner said ahead of going on the show:

“I did think 'maybe this is where I'll meet my future husband' but I feel like work uniform doesn't really go hand in hand with meeting a footballer. But I had Wayne Rooney in the other day... it's not doing well for him, the old age. I was shocked."

Her comments about Wayne Rooney are unlikely to bother him too much, with the England legend focused on his managerial career. The Manchester United all-time record goalscorer has been drafted in as the new Plymouth Argyle boss.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reveals why former manager David Moyes sued him in 2008

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney recently lifted the lid on what led to his legal dispute with former head coach David Moyes. The former England forward began his career at Everton under the Scottish manager in 2004 but had a dispute with him that led to legal action being taken in 2008.

In a candid interview with former teammate Gary Neville on the Overlap, the Red Devils all-time highest goal scorer said:

"David Moyes was really good for me at Everton, He sued me after I left the club—I hammered him when I left because of how I felt at the time. I regret that. I spoke to him a few years after I left, I called him up and apologized because the older you get, you realize why he was doing things. It was new to him to have a player getting all those headlines, for him to figure out. He was a young manager at the time, it was new to him."

He added:

"When I look back, he was good for me, he was constantly on me. He was trying to not let me think that I was better than I was. I was a handful in my youth. In the indoor gym, I was launching rockets from one end to the other. Moysey walked in when I was just 16."

The former England star settled with the Scottish manager out of court, paying for damages and the pair later went on to work together again during David Moyes's ill-fated seven-month stint in charge of Manchester United.