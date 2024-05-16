"It's not all about winning trophies" - Darren Bent argues Arsenal's season has been a success despite likely missing out on the title

Darren Bent has insisted Arsenal have progressed this season even if they miss out on the title to Manchester City again. The Gunners head into the final day of the campaign second in the league, two points behind the Cityzens.

Mikel Arteta's men will finish the season trophyless if City beat West Ham United on Sunday (May 19). They have been in fine form but looks likely to come up short for the second consecutive season.

Bent defended Arsenal amid suggestions that finishing trophyless means they have failed to progress. He delved into statistics on talkSPORT that show Arteta's side's improvements:

"Goals conceded last season 43, they've conceded 28. Goals scored last season 88, they've scored 89. They've got the best defensive record not just in the league but in Europe. Qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 14 years."

Bent's Manchester United supporting co-presenter pointed out that Arsenal remain without a trophy to which he responded:

"I get that but unfortunately you're up against one of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen (Manchester City). Okay we could've been better in cup competitions but there's still been progression, we've still pushed."

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker who is an avid Gunners fan boldly claimed trophies weren't essential:

"It's not all about winning trophies, it's not all about just winning a trophy. You lot (Manchester United) won the League Cup and what's that done for you? You're eighth."

Expand Tweet

Arsenal last won a major trophy in Arteta's first season in charge at the Emirates. The Spanish coach guided his side to the FA Cup in 2020 and they've won two Community Shield's since.

However, the north Londoners have put all their fight into ending a 20-year title drought. They have pushed City closer than they did last season but setbacks such as a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa (April 14) may prove decisive.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking forward to the final day of the season with his side still title challengers

Mikel Arteta will be proud of his players no matter the outcome on Sunday.

Arteta is adamant that Sunday will be a wonderful day despite Arsenal potentially missing out on the title. The Spanish coach highlighted how it will be the first time at the Emirates where a title will be at stake (via AS):

“It’s going to be a wonderful day on Sunday. It’s the first time since the Emirates Stadium was built that the Premier League will be there waiting for us, with red ribbons."

Arteta is remaining upbeat despite City being heavily expected to beat West Ham. His side face Everton at home and can finish the season on 89 points:

"If we win and they don’t win, it’s for us. That’s nice and it’s something to live for. There is always hope."

Expand Tweet

The last time the north Londoners won the title was in 2004 when Arsene Wenger guided them to an Invincibles season. They could win the title for the first time since the iconic French coach left in 2018.