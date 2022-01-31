"It’s about winning it again this year" - Chelsea's Christian Pulisic reflects on last season's 'extremely special' UEFA Champions League glory

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has revealed that while winning the Champions League last year was special, the club want to lift the title again this season. The Blues lifted the 2021 Champions League title after narrowly beating Manchester City in the final.

It was only Chelsea’s second-ever Champions League title, and it came in a season that had plenty of adversities. The Blues have looked more solid this season, but finished second in their group to earn a tie against Lille in the Round of 16.

Pulisic, who played an important role last season, explained that the players are hungry and want to achieve European glory yet again this season:

“When you think back to last year, it’s extremely special and makes you proud, but now it’s about winning it again this year,” Pulisic said.

“It definitely makes us hungry for more this year now and we want to feel that again. I think we're really happy with where the club is at. We just want to go out and we want to win, and that is something this club is all about. It’s special and winning that Champions League really showed that,” he added.

Chelsea can make it a season to remember with a quadruple

The Champions League isn’t the only trophy Chelsea will be after when they return to action in February. The Blues are still active in four cup competitions - the Club World Cup, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and the Champions League.

The Premier League title race might be out of reach, but Chelsea could make it a landmark season if they win the remaining trophies.

Thomas Tuchel’s side won their first ever UEFA Super Cup last year, and the team could add more trophies to the cabinet in the coming months.

Retaining the Champions League will be easier said than done though. Only Real Madrid have been able to achieve that feat in the newly structured Champions League.

The Blues' form has fluctuated this season, but they are a strong team in the Cup competitions. Tuchel has already led the side to three finals and will hope to do so more times in the coming months.

