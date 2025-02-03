“It’s not working” - Ex-Manchester United star suggests Manchester City should consider sacking Pep Guardiola after Arsenal loss

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has suggested that Manchester City sack Pep Guardiola after his recent defeat to Arsenal. The Catalan tactician is enduring his worst season as a manager and was battered 5-1 by the Gunners in his last game.

Despite Guardiola being one of the most successful managers in English football history, with six league titles and an average of 2.31 points per game from his 328 games, Silvestre thinks it is time to drop the manager. In comments made via the Metro, the former French defender said:

"Honestly I would (consider sacking Guardiola). If I was running the club or I was an executive, I would have these thoughts with the owners, How many times have they been trying to readdress the team and make sure they’re winning games and dominating like they used to. It’s not working."

Pep Guardiola is unlikely to be sacked by Manchester City despite the loss to Arsenal or the course of the current season. He led his side to four consecutive league titles, and despite seven losses in the league, he sits fourth on the table, with UEFA Champions League football looking likely next season.

"Now we have to reflect and talk with the players and hope that it doesn't happen again." Pep Guardiola reflects on Manchester City loss to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflected on his recent loss to Arsenal in the Premier League. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was battered 5-1 by his former assistant at the Emirates Stadium in a loss that ended his five-game unbeaten streak.

Reflecting on his side's loss to the Gunners, Guardiola discussed how his team failed to perform against the London-based side in the game's final minutes. Speaking via The Daily Mail, he said:

"The feeling is why we have not done in the last 20, 25 minutes what we had done well for the first 60. Now we have to reflect and talk with the players and hope that it doesn't happen again. The priority was long balls and what happened every time we put long balls? We lost them. They (Arsenal) came back stronger. Playing long balls against (William) Saliba and Gabriel is not easy — not even for Erling, for any striker."

The Catalan tactician concluded, saying:

"The game was well played but of course, when you play like that in the last 20 minutes, everyone was tired and affected emotionally but it's what we had to learn."

Arsenal is second in the Premier League, six points behind table-topping Liverpool, after 24 games. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be keen to make amends in their next game, an FA Cup clash against Leyton Orient.

