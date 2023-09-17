"It’s how it works" - Gary Neville takes more shots at the Glazers after Manchester United's loss to Brighton & Hove Albion

Gary Neville has once again taken shots at the Glazer family and urged them to sell Manchester United following the club's 3-1 home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. He believes that they are responsible for the mediocrity on the pitch, and they are not bothered by the results.

Saturday's defeat was Manchester United's third in five games this season in the Premier League. The Red Devils had nothing on the scoresheet until the 73rd minute when they were already 3-0 down.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the match, Neville claimed that Erik ten Hag's side were not doing well and things needed to change. He took shots at the Manchester United owners and said:

"Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It's how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you! They inherited the best in all areas. They've overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch. They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club."

Neville added that the Glazers need to sell the club soon.

"It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that re-set the tone and culture. Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it."

The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League table after the Brighton loss and could slip to 14th if Chelsea beat Bournemouth on Sunday.

Gary Neville confident that the Glazers will sell Manchester United

Gary Neville has insisted that the Glazers will sell Manchester United soon. He believes that they are desperate for money and is hoping that they get the deal over the line soon.

He said on Sky Sports:

"It is a game for them. They think it is a toy. Of course they will sell, they are desperate for money. They can't compete on FFP anymore. Manchester United are talking like a mid-table club when it comes to the transfer market. They turn over £500m, they are one of the highest revenue generating clubs in the world. Chelsea, Arsenal and all these clubs can sign players and United are scrambling around with FFP."

Reports earlier in September claimed that the sale of the club was put on hold and both bidders - Sheikh Jassim's 92 Foundation and INEOS - had not matched the asking price.