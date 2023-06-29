"It's not over yet" - Fabrizio Romano claims Crisiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr are 'pushing to convince' Barcelona target to join them

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are relentlessly determined to secure the services of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic despite the player actively willing to sign for Barcelona.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Pro League club refuses to give up on the deal and is trying to persuade Brozovic to join them. Despite a €23 million agreement between Inter and Al-Nassr, the player's desire to play for Barcelona has delayed negotiations.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews suggest that Al-Nassr have received permission to negotiate with Brozovic after agreeing on a transfer fee with Inter Milan. However, the 30-year-old midfielder has set his sights on donning the famous Blaugrana colors at Camp Nou next season. It is believed that Brozovic has already held talks with Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, both expressing their desire to work together.

In their pursuit of Brozovic, Barca has offered him a contract worth seven million euros, surpassing his current earnings at Inter Milan. Nevertheless, the financial challenges the Catalan club faces have hindered their ability to present an offer that satisfies Inter's demands.

Consequently, Barcelona must offload some players to create space before launching an improved bid for the Croatian midfielder. Playing for the reigning Serie A champions, Brozovic has scored 31 goals and provided 43 assists in 330 games. His contribution to Inter Milan's success has made several clubs approach him for a potential transfer.

Brozovic, meanwhile, seems prepared to wait another week or so before making a decision. However, if an agreement with Barca fails to materialize by the end of the request, he may have no choice but to consider Al-Nassr's enticing offer.

The allure of Al-Nassr has significantly been amplified since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in a record-breaking €200 million per year move in December 2022. The Saudi league has since then attracted several European superstars, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves.

Barcelona declines to match Chelsea's bid for Angelo Gabriel, focuses on Vitor Roque deal

Through formal communication, Barcelona have reportedly informed Santos that they will not match Chelsea's official €15 million bid for Angelo Gabriel. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barça are solely concentrated on securing the signing of Vitor Roque.

''Understand Barcelona have told Santos also with formal communication that they are not matching Chelsea official €15m bid for Ângelo Gabriel. Barça are only focused on sealing Vitor Roque deal. He’s the one. Santos will now proceed to sign Ângelo deal with CFC.''

Meanwhile, Santos is set to proceed with the negotiations and finalize the deal with Chelsea. The 18-year-old Angelo Gabriel has already showcased his talent in Brazil, making an impressive 129 appearances for Santos.

If the transfer is completed, the young prodigy will join Stamford Bridge on a six-year contract, further bolstering the Blues' squad.

