"It's not over yet" - Fabrizio Romano says Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United if 'last-minute' solution emerges 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo might still leave Manchester United this summer.

Speculations regarding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at Old Trafford have been going on since the start of the transfer window. With deadline day approaching, a possible move for the forward is becoming unlikely.

However, Romano stated that the situation is still open. The transfer specialist further added that the Portuguese managed a last-ditch move last summer when he arrived at Manchester United from Juventus.

He believes superagent Jorge Mendes can yet again manage the same kind of arrangement for his client this term. While speaking to The United Stand's YouTube channel, here's what Romano stated:

"I would keep the [Ronaldo] situation open, it's not over yet because Jorge Mendes if still trying to see if he can find a last-minute solution at the top level, as it happened last summer."

Romano went on to add that Manchester United's top scorer last season, with 24 goals in 38 matches, remains a top professional in training. He further added that the atmosphere at the Old Trafford club is not positive because the Red Devils have not been winning games.

Manchester United have lost both of their opening Premier League games this season against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Given his serial winning mentality, the Portugal captain is not happy with the results. Here's what the transfer specialist said:

"The big difference this summer is Jorge Mendes has no proposal for Cristiano Ronaldo... I am told that Cristiano is more than professional. He never created any problem in any training session. The atmosphere is not positive because of the results. Cristiano is a winner."

Cristiano Ronaldo will be joined by his former teammate Casemiro soon

Cristiano Ronaldo will be joined by his former teammate Casemiro soon

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro

Manchester United are set to complete a move to sign midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid. Both clubs have agreed upon the transfer and the Brazilian will soon be announced as their player by the Old Trafford outfit.

The Brazilian has played alongside the former Real Madrid No. 7 for several years. They helped Los Blancos win a lot of trophies together, including four Champions League titles.

Casemiro, 30, played 336 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists.

The duo are set to reunite soon with former Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane also currently plying his trade at Old Trafford after joining them last summer.

Whether the arrival of his former teammate will convince Ronaldo to stay in the Premier League remains to be seen.

