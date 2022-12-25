"It is sad and a shame" - Real Madrid superstar blasts Cristiano Ronaldo's critics

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has expressed his sympathy for former Los Blancos superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently without a club.

With five Ballon d'Or awards to his name, Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of his generation. However, things have not gone according to plan for the former Real Madrid superstar in recent months.

Ronaldo initially failed in his efforts to join a UEFA Champions League club in the summer. He then often found himself relegated to the bench under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Portuguese icon did not hold himself back from expressing his frustrations at the Red Devils boss. It eventually culminated in him launching an attack on the club and the manager in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United terminated their contract with Ronaldo as a result and the forward went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a free agent. Fernando Santos then dropped him to the bench for Portugal's knockout matches in the tournament before being eliminated.

The 37-year-old's antics, both on and off the field, have rubbed many fans and pundits up the wrong way in recent months. He has thus often been on the receiving end of severe criticism.

Alaba, though, has now come to the former Juventus superstar's defense, suggesting most of the criticism aimed at him is unfair. The Real Madrid defender also pointed out what the player has achieved over the last decade and a half. He said on Servus TV [via Madrid Universal]:

“What he has done in the last 15 years, I am personally really grateful for. He has helped shape our generation. What he has achieved is unbelievable. It’s sad and a shame that you have to see scenes like that or read such things about him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo recently trained at Real Madrid's facility

With the World Cup done and dusted, Cristiano Ronaldo is now determined to find a new club. He is confident that he can continue playing European football, but has struggled to find any takers so far.

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are the only team to have shown serious interest in signing the forward so far. They are said to have offered the player a deal until the summer of 2025 on huge wages.

Cristiano will decide his future in the next days, after waiting for European clubs. Al Nassr have confirmed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp their intention to push and insist in the next days. The bid until June 2025 is still valid on the table, no plan to give up.Cristiano will decide his future in the next days, after waiting for European clubs. Al Nassr have confirmed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp their intention to push and insist in the next days. The bid until June 2025 is still valid on the table, no plan to give up. 🇸🇦 #transfersCristiano will decide his future in the next days, after waiting for European clubs. https://t.co/smlsJcqObk

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been trying to keep himself fit as he prepares for life at a new club. He even asked Real Madrid to use their facilities to get himself ready before eventually flying out to Dubai.

