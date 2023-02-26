"It is the same" – Liverpool coach sends message to Newcastle United star Loris Karius ahead of Carabao Cup final against Manchester United

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has sent a message to Loris Karius ahead of Newcastle United's Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (February 26).

Karius, 29, is set to debut for the Magpies in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend with Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravka cup-tied.

An athletic goalkeeper blessed with reflexes and passing, the German joined the Magpies on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer. So far, he has made the bench just eight times across all competitions.

Speaking to ECHO, Achterberg claimed that he is hopeful about Karius putting in a fine performance in the Carabao Cup final. He elaborated:

"Of course, you want him to play really well and to be the best he can in the cup final. I hope he can keep a clean sheet and be the man of the match. You want all the goalkeepers you worked with to do well and for Loris, it is the same. If he does well, this can be the next step for his career to kick on again. I wish him the best."

Karius, who is in the final four months of his contract, spent six years on the Reds' books between 2016 and 2022. He is most remembered for his poor outing in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv.

Overall, Karius has registered 22 clean sheets in 49 games for Liverpool.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Loris Karius' last competitive match for an English side was the 2018 Champions League final Loris Karius' last competitive match for an English side was the 2018 Champions League final 😳 https://t.co/zQS5ikIrp1

Newcastle United star responds to Erik ten Hag's remarks ahead of the Carabao Cup final

Speaking at a pre-match presser, Newcastle United ace Kieran Trippier responded to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's "annoying team" comments ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup encounter. He elaborated:

"Some teams are not happy with us this season, but it's about being clever in that moment, about using your experience. Opposition fans are not going to like it either, because it's against their team. But as a neutral, it's good to see. I don't see why everyone's kicking off about it. Honestly, I have been loving it. Everyone is entitled to their opinion."

Sharing his thoughts on the Magpies' approach, Trippier continued:

"I have experienced it a lot in Spain [during my spell at Atletico Madrid]. It's about knowing when to slow a game down. If you want to be successful, you have to manage the game well at the right time."

While Manchester United are on an unbeaten streak of nine matches, Newcastle has registered just one loss in their last nine appearances.

