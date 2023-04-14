“It seems very difficult” – Agent who helped Barcelona sign Lionel Messi explains why he’s not convinced about re-signing Argentine superstar

Lionel Messi's first agent at Barcelona, Josep Minguella, remains skeptical about the Argentine superstar's return to the Catalan club.

Messi's club future remains undecided as he enters the final months of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. He has been linked with several clubs, from Inter Miami in the MLS to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, along with many European giants, including his former club Barcelona.

Recent reports have suggested that Barca are working on a deal to sign Messi for next season. Some rumors have also suggested that head coach Xavi Hernandez has worked out a tactical plan on how to fit him alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele.

Minguella, the agent who helped Barcelona sign Messi as a youngster, however, doesn't see the 35-year-old rejoining the current La Liga leaders. In an interview with Infobae, he explained:

“For me, it is a subject that is divided into two parts. I would like Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, but on the economic issue, Barcelona is on a sensitive issue and has to reduce its budget by 200 million euros and that's why I don't see that Messi's contract can fit, even if he was willing to lower his terms. It seems very difficult for it to happen.”

He continued:

“I am skeptical, because I don't see how Barcelona's economic situation can improve in three months to pay for Messi's contract. It's hard for me to believe it and not because of Leo, just because of the club's situation. First, he would have to want to come and, second, for a couple of years he should only receive a token amount of money and not the contract he deserves, because Barcelona cannot pay him."

He concluded:

"Today I do not see feasibility. The only way is for him to come back for free, there is no way to order him, in this fair play thing.”

Barcelona could fund Lionel Messi's return with €40 million sale of youngster: Reports

Barcelona could reportedly sell on-loan youngster Abde Ezzalzouli for as much as €40 million, which could help the club bring Lionel Messi back to Spain.

Ezzalzouli is currently on loan with Osasuna, where the winger has impressed with five goals and two assists in 26 matches across competitions. His performances have seen several clubs show interest in acquiring his services, and Barca could cash in on him this summer.

El Nacional has reported that Barca, considering their dire financial situation, will be open to selling the 21-year-old at the end of the 2022-23 season.

