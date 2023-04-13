Xavi works out tactical plan involving Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele as PSG superstar edges closer to Camp Nou return: Reports

Xavi Hernandez has reportedly worked out how to fit Lionel Messi into the team once he makes his Barcelona return.

Messi's club future remains undecided as he enters the final months of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. He has been linked with several clubs, from Inter Miami in the MLS to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, along with many European giants, including his former club Barcelona.

With recent reports claiming that Messi is leaning towards a Barca return, Spanish outlet Sport (via barcacentre) has suggested that head coach Xavi has already figured out the Argentine's role.

Xavi apparently wants to move to a diamond formation next season and use Messi behind forwards Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski. The midfield will be made up of youngsters Gavi and Pedri, with Frenkie de Jong in the pivot.

The Argentine veteran has registered 19 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances across competitions for PSG this season. The Parisians are hoping to keep him in France beyond the current campaign.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona return could be funded by €40 million sale of Abde Ezzalzouli: Reports

Barcelona could reportedly receive up to €40 million by selling on-loan youngster Abde Ezzalzouli, which could help the club bring Lionel Messi back to Spain from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ezzalzouli is currently with Osasuna, where the winger has impressed with five goals and two assists in 26 matches across competitions. El Nacional has reported that Barca, considering their dire financial situation, will be open to selling the 21-year-old.

The report also states that Ezzalzouli's sale could help the Blaugrana raise as much as €40 million, which in turn would be used in the club's pursuit of Messi.

Barcelona's dressing room unanimously wants Lionel Messi to make a return to the club, according to a report by The Athletic. Speaking about Messi's potential return, a source said:

“We’re crazy for Lionel Messi to return, we’re going to do everything we can to bring him back to Barcelona.”

Another senior club source claimed:

“Messi is still a long way from being close, and saying anything else wouldn’t be true.”

Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the Catalan club before parting ways in 2021.

