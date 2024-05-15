“It seems like Ferguson is the President of England” - When ex-Manchester United man Carlos Tevez spoke about holding up ‘RIP Fergie’ sign

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez grabbed some unwanted attention back in 2012 when he held up a "RIP Fergie" sign during Manchester City's Premier League title parade.

Tevez joined the Cityzens in 2009 directly from United. He was one of the first big signings made by the club on their way up to becoming a European superpower. It was a power move by City to sign one of United's main attackers.

City eventually won the Premier League in 2011-12, in a season where Tevez barely played due to reported differences with Robert Mancini. Tevez refused to obey Mancini's order to warm up before a Champions League match and froze himself out of the squad subsequently.

While Mancini vowed never to play Tevez again, he brought the Argentine back for City's title run. City won the title with a dramatic 3-2 final day win against Queens Park Rangers and while celebrating in the parade, Tevez held up a sign. He apologized for it later, saying (via Mirror):

"I got carried away in the excitement of the moment and I certainly didn't mean any disrespect to Sir Alex Ferguson, who I admire as a man and as a manager."

Manchester City also apologized to Manchester United for Tevez's action. The Argentine, however, spoke about the incident once again and made a controversial statement. He told Spanish outlet Ole in 2012 (via BBC):

"It seems like Ferguson is the president of England. Because everytime he speaks badly of a player or when he always talked rubbish about me, I never went out to say he had to apologize. When you mess up you should go out and apologize, but I do not apologize."

Carlos Tevez's career at Manchester United and Manchester City

Carlos Tevez joined Manchester United in 2007 from West Ham United. He made 99 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 34 goals and providing 14 assists. Tevez won two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one EFL Cup, and one Community Shield with the Red Devils.

Tevez joined Manchester City in 2009 and played 148 games for the Cityzens, scoring 73 goals and providing 32 assists for the Sky Blues. He left the club in 2013 to join Juventus.

Apart from Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus, Tevez also played for teams like Boca Juniors, West Ham, Corinthians, and Shanghai Shenhua in his professional career. He is currently working as the Argentine club Independente's manager.