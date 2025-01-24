"It seems like a no-brainer" – Tony Cascarino tells Real Madrid to sign another Liverpool star alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ex-Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has told Real Madrid to rope in Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk alongside Reds vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Over the past few months, Los Blancos have made the headlines due to their ongoing pursuit of Alexander-Arnold. They are hoping to sign the full-back on a Bosman move later this year and even tabled a speculative bid, which was swiftly rejected by Liverpool, earlier this month.

Now, Cascarino is of the opinion that Real Madrid should also sign Van Dijk, who is also in the final six months of his Reds contract. He told The Times (h/t Metro):

"It would make perfect sense for Real Madrid to sign Virgil van Dijk as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool when their contracts expire this summer. Real need a high-class centre back and Van Dijk is one of the top five in the world. Carlo Ancelotti likes to work with experienced players and at 33, Van Dijk can play at the highest level for maybe another four years."

Cascarino, who also represented Aston Villa as a player, continued:

"In recent times, Real's transfer policy has shifted to successfully target free agents, including Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe. It seems like a no-brainer. I have watched Real a number of times this season and it is clear they need a top centre-back alongside Rudiger."

Opining on why Van Dijk should join Los Blancos, Cascarino concluded:

"They could match the wages offered by Liverpool and offer him a new challenge at the greatest club in the world. Their history is second to none. Teams wanting to challenge for trophies need experience, which is why Van Dijk would be an attractive option for Real."

Liverpool identify Real Madrid star as target

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.net, Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz in the future. Reds boss Arne Slot is a fan of the player, who could potentially replace Mohamed Salah.

However, the Merseyside club are expected to face tough competition in the race to snap up Diaz. They could find themselves in a bidding war with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund soon.

Diaz, 25, has established himself as a squad member at Los Blancos over the past two years. He has registered 17 goals and as many assists in 90 total games for his club, where he has a contract until June 2027.

