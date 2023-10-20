"It seems like a perfect fit for him" - Pundit claims Arsenal man Bukayo Saka might join Manchester City if Gunners fail to win PL

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could be tempted to join rivals Manchester City if they fail to challenge for the title, according to football pundit Kieran Richardson. Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, the former Manchester United striker claimed that the defending champions seem to be a perfect fit for the attacker.

"I do feel like if he does leave the club, he'll go to City," Richardson exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone. "It seems like a perfect fit for him. Even though I don't want him to go, when you think about it, they've obviously lost a couple of players in the summer, Riyad Mahrez being one. It seems a perfect fit for Saka, if he wants it.

He went on to emphasise the importance of winning trophies. He even made a comparison to former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich this season.

"Look, I'm hoping that he never has to go there, and that Arsenal win the Premier League and so he's got no need or reason to go there. But, a player like that, he has to be winning things. You see the likes of Harry Kane at Spurs, he left because he wanted to actually win something, even if it's in Germany.

"I just feel like if we don't win the trophy in the next three years, then Saka is definitely going to be looking to move. Why shouldn't he be? He's the kind of player that needs to be finishing his career with at least three or four Premier League titles to his name."

Bukayo Saka signed a long-term deal with Arsenal earlier this season, keeping him at the Emirates until the summer of 2027. He rose up through the academy ranks before making his debut for the side in 2018. Saka has played 189 games for the Gunners in his career so far, scoring 43 goals and registering 45 assists.

Mikel Arteta reveals conversation with Pep Guardiola after Arsenal's win over Manchester City

Arteta ended the Gunners' cursed run against Manchester City with a win.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up on what Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told him following the Gunners' 1-0 win over the defending champions on October 8. Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast, Arteta revealed that Guardiola congratulated the London side for their performance.

“Congratulations, you guys are a terrific team, and let’s move on.”

The Gunners' win over Manchester City saw them beat a long winless streak running back to 2015. A second-half strike from substitute Gabriel Martinelli (86') proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win.

The two sides were earmarked as the two likely candidates to lift the trophy after an engaging title race last season. However, it is Arsenal's rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, who currently lead the table with 20 points from eight games. Arsenal are level with them on points and matches played. City are third with 18 points from the same number of matches.