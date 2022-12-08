"It would be a sensational story" - Chris Sutton predicts Morocco to shock Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Premier League legend Chris Sutton has predicted Morocco to shock Portugal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

The two sides meet on Saturday, 10 December at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Morocco have become the tournament's underdog story, beating Spain 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the last 16.

Walid Regragui's side won Group E, which consisted of 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia and third-placed Belgium.

Sutton has tipped Les Lions to secure another shock result against Portugal and become the first-ever African side to advance to the competition's semi-finals.

For BBC Sport, he wrote:

"Morocco are going to find this game a lot harder than stopping Belgium or Spain, but they are super-organised defensively - they have only conceded one goal at this World Cup - and extremely aggressive on the break."

Sutton added:

"My head is telling me Portugal, because they are bubbling with confidence now, but I am a bit of an old romantic - and I am going to follow my heart here."

The former Chelsea striker predicts Morocco to secure a 1-0 victory over Fernando Santos' men.

However, he did make the case for Selecao das Quinas, who he was impressed with after their 6-1 destruction of Switzerland in the Round of 16:

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Santos, which was seen as a brave call by the Portuguese coach.

Benfica's 21-year-old striker Goncalo Ramos came in as Ronaldo's replacement and scored a memorable hat-trick.

Sutton claimed that the Portuguese are better off without their captain in the side:

"Like Manchester United, Portugal appear to be better off without Ronaldo."

The winner of the clash between Selecao and Morocco will face either England or France in the semi-finals on Wednesday, 14 December.

Portugal deny that Ronaldo threatened to leave the squad at the FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo is enduring a difficult FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo continues to endure a tumultuous FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The Portuguese icon scored Santos' side's first tournament goal in a 3-2 win over Ghana in their opener.

However, the 37-year-old's performances have left much to be admired, and he has struggled in front of goal with just one so far.

Ronaldo came off as a second-half substitute in Portugal's shock 2-1 defeat to South Korea.

The former Manchester United striker was frustrated and appeared to signal to Santos' bench that he felt the coach couldn't wait to substitute him.

Rumors have grown that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner threatened to leave the squad after intense talks with Santos.

However, Portugal have released an official statement rubbishing speculation:

"The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the National Team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar."

Whether Ronaldo will start against Morocco following Ramos' incredible hat trick against the Swiss remains to be seen.

