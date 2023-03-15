"It is more serious than we want to say" - Daniel Riolo claims PSG superstar Neymar's career is 'almost over' due to his ankle injury

French journalist Daniel Riolo has claimed that Neymar's latest injury is career-threatening. He believes that the Brazilian's ankle injury is more severe than initially reported.

Neymar has been ruled out for the season after he picked up an injury last month and recently underwent surgery for the same.

However, Riolo believes that it might not just be the season that has ended for Neymar. He believes that the Brazilian's career is almost over and said on After RMC:

"Nèymar, in my opinion, it's almost over, because his ankle injury, in my opinion, it is more serious than we want to say, but we'll see, maybe I'm wrong."

The journalist has been highly critical of the PSG star and said the former Barcelona forward and Lionel Messi do not respect the club. He said last month:

"If you are a PSG supporter today, you cannot accept that players, like Nèymar or Messi, do not respect your club. (...) If you accept that, you are a supporter which is worth nothing."

Neymar under pressure at PSG?

Daniel Riolo has previously claimed that Neymar knows that he could get sold by the club soon. He believes that the Brazilian has been doing well this season as he needs to show fight on the pitch to keep his place at the club.

After Foot RMC @AfterRMC 🗣️ @DanielRiolo : "Je prends la double confrontation face au Bayern comme les matches de la dernière chance pour Neymar" 🗣️💬 @DanielRiolo : "Je prends la double confrontation face au Bayern comme les matches de la dernière chance pour Neymar" https://t.co/EH181rO93J

He said on After RMC:

"He was put under pressure, this is the first time that Nèymar has been yelled at to this extent by a PSG leader. And Campos really got in his face. And he replied. It had never been done, it was never shaken. The fact that he came to the press conference on the eve of the match makes this match and the return in three weeks as Nèymar's last chance matches at PSG."

He added:

"He knows he was in the hot seat and that the club wanted to part ways with him. There, no one had ever spoken to him about that and he got kicked like never before by Campos who tried to cuddle him all August to put him in a good mood. Now, he comes for the press conference, he goes on the pitch to do a television interview. I'm waiting for a big match from Nèymar, a last-chance match."

Neymar has scored 13 goals in 20 Ligue1 matches this season, while adding two more in six Champions League games.

