“It would set the club apart” – Dwight Yorke claims 24-year-old star could emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi if he joins Manchester United

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has compared the impact of Kylian Mbappe to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In an interview with online betting site OLBG, the former Red Devils striker claimed that signing the Frenchman would transform the club.

He said:

"Man United signing Kylian Mbappe would be great for the Premier League because there would be a rivalry between both Manchester clubs and their superstars. It would probably take Man United back to the number one team on and off the pitch as well."

He went on to explain the impact the Frenchman would have at Old Trafford, saying:

"Man United have not been the number-one team on the pitch for years now, but signing Mbappe elevates us to that status. You see what Lionel Messi has done at Inter Miami, I think that's what Mbappe would do to Man United if he ends up at Old Trafford."

He added:

"It would set the club apart from the others. The Premier League is already the number one league in the world, it just goes up another notch if Mbappe comes."

Yorke believes that Mbappe joining the club will make Manchester United the favorites for the Premier League title. He also stated that the Frenchman's signing will lift the fans and the players:

"If Mbappe signs for Man United, it might make us favourites for the title. The lift it would give players would make a difference. I've played in teams where there are class players in certain positions that give you that extra 20% lift."

He added:

"The Man United players would get a buzz, Manchester as a city would be buzzing, the fans will be buzzing, and it would elevate the players and club to another level.

Yorke likened Mbappe's potential impact on joining United to Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club in 2021. He also compared the Frenchman to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, saying:

"I'll say for now that signing Mbappe makes Man United at least second-favourites for the Premier League title. Mbappe would have the same impact on Manchester as Cristiano Ronaldo did when he signed for Man United in 2021."

He added:

"Mbappe is the most exciting footballer in the world as we speak, obviously, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo both still have the massive following but Mbappe is on his way to being up there with them. I certainly would be extremely excited as a player and fan if he signs.”

Mbappe will become a free agent next summer after his refusal to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Hence, the club are looking to sell him this summer. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League, Al-Hilal, and Real Madrid.

Comparing salary offers for Messi and Ronaldo after Mbappe receives massive deal

Mbappe has received a massive offer to join the Saudi Pro League.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has received a huge proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. According to Business Today, the Middle East side are ready to pay over $776 million for the Frenchman to join their side on a one-year deal.

This massive figure trumps the $665 million made by the same club to lure Lionel Messi. The Argentine, however, left PSG to join MLS side Inter Miami.

The Saudi Pro League has made a wave of new signings, all beginning with the free-agent acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo last season. The Portugal international's contract with Al-Nassr sees him earning $200 million over a two-year deal.