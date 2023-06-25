"It wouldn't shock me" – Gabriel Agbonlahor backs surprise club to fight for Premier League top four next season

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped his former club to fight for a top-four berth in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The Villans relished an excellent season last time around. They finished seventh despite languishing at the wrong end of the Premier League table in November last year. They ended the 2022-23 campaign with 61 points, 10 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

After Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard last November, he helped the Midlands side turn the tables around. He guided them to a whopping 15 victories, four draws, and six losses in the Premier League.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor claimed that Emery could help Villa launch an unexpected top-four charge next term. He said:

"Since Emery came in, if you look at the league table, Villa would have finished in the top four if he'd have started the season off. So, he's got a pre-season now... he's got to bring in players. He's already signed [Youri] Tielemans and Villa have got money to spend. It wouldn't shock me if Villa are fighting for top four."

Villa, who are set to play in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League, are on the hunt for multiple stars this summer. They have already signed Youri Tielemans on a free transfer after his departure from Leicester City.

Emery's outfit are currently monitoring Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. They are set to face competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, and Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic.

Meanwhile, the Premier League club have also been linked with Federico Chiesa, Aymeric Laporte, and Pau Torres in the past few weeks.

AC Milan midfielder's agent provides update on client's potential Premier League switch

Speaking to Sky Sports, football agent Giuseppe Riso shed light on AC Milan star Sandro Tonali's potential move to Newcastle United. He said:

"There are still a few days left. The player-side agreement has been reached. Milan and Newcastle are sorting out the final bureaucratic details. That done, Sandro will undergo the medical for a few days."

Tonali, 23, is set to be announced as a Magpies signing in the coming days. He is set to sign a six-year contract after completing a move worth £60 million plus add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A right-footed deep-lying playmaker, the 14-cap Italy international helped Milan lift a Serie A title in the 2021-22 season. He has scored seven goals and laid out 13 assists in 130 matches for the Rossoneri.

