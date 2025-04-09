"It would show some character" - Pundit wants Manchester United to snub Victor Osimhen and sign Chelsea target

Football pundit Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to sign Chelsea target and Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap instead of Victor Osimhen. He believes that the Englishman suits the style of play at Old Trafford better than the Nigerian.
Speaking to Betting Expert, Parker claimed that Osimhen needed players to cross the ball consistently, but only Patrick Dorgu was capable of that at Manchester United. He added that Delap would be the most suitable pick ahead of Osimhen and Matheus Cunha. He said:
“I’m not sure if Osimhen is the right person to bring in. He was scoring for fun when Napoli won the league — he couldn’t stop — but Man United would need to change their style of play, unless he can adapt. United don’t play in a way that suits Osimhen. Dorgu is the only player who really wants to cross the ball. So personally, of those three strikers, I’d definitely go with Delap.”
Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign Liam Delap this summer. The striker is said to have a £40 million relegation clause in his contract, which will be activated if Ipswich drop down a division, which seems highly likely.
Liam Delap urged to pick Manchester United over Chelsea by former player
Paul Parker further claimed that Liam Delap would show great character by picking Manchester United over Chelsea. He believes the Englishman has what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford.
He told Betting Expert:
“I think Man United would want younger players, who want to prove a point—and I think Liam Delap is one of those. With a player like him, it doesn’t matter who he’s playing for—he still plays in the same fashion. He demands the ball and makes it obvious he wants it. That’s already an improvement from what they’ve got.
“He’s 22 years old and has had a season in the top division. Would he want to come to Manchester United? Does he want that? Or would he prefer to go somewhere else? I think it would show some character if he moved to United. Football careers are short—if he gets the opportunity, I definitely think he should take it.”
22-year-old Delap has scored 12 and assisted two goals in 33 appearances for Ipswich across all competitions this season.