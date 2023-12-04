"It shows the consistency and the availability" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as latter closes in on landmark

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on winger Bukayo Saka for his consistency since being promoted to the senior team in 2018.

Speaking ahead of the Gunners' clash against Luton Town, Arteta was asked about his thoughts on the game possibly being Saka's 200th appearance for the club.

"Yeah, it's gone by really fast but it shows again the consistency and the availability that he had over the last few years has been tremendous. And the impact he has in the team - really important."

Arteta's comments came after Bukayo Saka starred in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Wolves, scoring the opening goal before sparking the move that led to their second.

So far this season, the Gunners' 'Starboy' has made 20 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists. In contrast, he bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games throughout last season and is just seven goal contributions away from matching that tally.

Bukayo Saka made his Arsenal debut in the Europa League as a substitute against Vorskla Poltava in November 2018, coming on in place of former cult hero Aaron Ramsey. He was handed the precious debut by then-manager Unai Emery.

Since Arteta took over, Saka has been one of the key components of the Spaniard's teams and rarely misses a game.

If the Gunners are to compete on all fronts this season, they will hope their star winger can continue in his rich vein of form.

Bukayo Saka scores Arsenal's 100th goal of 2023

Arsenal secured a hard-fought and tricky 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, December 2. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard grabbed the goals that helped the Gunners extend their lead at the top of the table.

Saka opened the scoring with a lovely finish after just six minutes. He created space on the wing by dragging two defenders wide with him, before pushing the ball inside and beating them both with one move. He then played a quick one-two with Takehiro Tomiyasu on the edge of the box, before slotting the ball past Jose Sa to make it 1-0.

Having scored in the corresponding fixture that Arsenal won last season as well, it seems Saka has a penchant of scoring when Wolves come to town.