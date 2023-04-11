“It shows in the way they move on the field” – Ex-PSG forward explains where it has gone wrong for Christophe Galtier 

Christophe Galtier has not earned the respect of his PSG players, as per former footballer Jerome Rothen. He claims that the players do not listen to the manager, and that has reflected on the pitch.

PSG have suffered in the UEFA Champions League again this season and were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich last month. They are six points clear at the top of the table in Ligue 1, but have lost ground in 2023.

Speaking on RMC Sports, Rothen claims the main issue for Galtier is the players not being on his side. He said:

"I'm not sure he's earned the respect of all the players in the locker room. Some of them do, but others feel they are above him. It shows in the way they move on the field."

Christopher Galtier was betrayed at PSG by Neymar

Jerome Rothen took shots at Neymar earlier this season and claimed that the Brazilian has betrayed Christopher Galtier. He added that the former Barcelona star has thrown the manager under the bus by not doing well in the big games.

He said:

"Galtier? Neymar betrayed him as he betrays everyone. There is the famous sentence: 'You, you believe in me, I will give you everything this year. We're going to win it all.' Neymar said that to Galtier in August. Neymar made him some sort of promise and he did the same at Campos in Japan."

The former PSG star added that the Brazilian's days at the club are numbered and said:

"He was put under pressure, this is the first time that Nèymar has been yelled at to this extent by a PSG leader. And Campos really got in his face. And he replied. It had never been done, it was never shaken. The fact that he came to the press conference on the eve of the match makes this match and the return in three weeks as Nèymar's last chance matches at PSG. He knows he was in the hot seat and that the club wanted to part ways with him."

Neymar is out for the season with an injury and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Poll : 0 votes