“It is not sight-seeing for our players” – Chris Wilder warns Middlesbrough players against doing one thing during Manchester United clash

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has warned his players from getting starry-eyed ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie against Manchester United.

Manchester United return from the winter break with a cup tie that they are expected to win. Most senior players, including Paul Pogba, are expected to be available, although the club has been reeling with Mason Greenwood’s controversy in recent days. It is currently unclear if Greenwood will ever return to play for his club or country.

Still, there are quite a few high-profile stars who will be taking to the pitch against Middlesbrough, who are currently seventh in the Championship and hopeful of making a return to the Premier League for the next campaign. Chris Wilder warned his players from getting starry-eyed and said that he didn’t want them to swap shirts with Manchester United stars on the pitch:

“Their team sheet will come in the dressing room and it’ll be De Gea, Varane, Harry Maguire, let’s not crumble in that process! But it is not sight-seeing for our players. It is not a shirt-swapping situation."

He added:

“I don’t want people going to Old Trafford to enjoy the visit. If they want a shirt, do it in the changing rooms after. We don’t want to be looking at them all fuzzy-eyed. They are up against a competitor."

Manchester United fans have multiple reasons to worry about ahead of FA Cup 4th round tie

While Chris Wilder has every right to be concerned about the fourth round fixture at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have multiple problems to solve in the coming time. They may end up regretting their decision to send both Amad Diallo and Anthony Martial on loan after Mason Greenwood’s suspension.

Instead, the club ended up keeping hold of Jesse Lingard and also sent Donny Van De Beek on loan in the January window. All of the above players except Diallo are expected to leave in the summer. So are Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Eric Bailly. The first two will be free agents while Eric Bailly is surplus to requirements.

Manchester United also want to sell Phil Jones and Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a 2023 summer exit in recent weeks. The club obviously need to sign their long-term manager and are expected to go for either Mauricio Pochettino or Erik Ten Hag.

Finally, there will be multiple positions to reinforce, with a CDM the most obvious requirement. Manchester United's second half of the campaign appears to be under risk of becoming irrelevant. Their best chance at a trophy appears to be the FA Cup, and the club are up for a lengthy battle for a top four spot in the Premier League as well.

Edited by Arnav