"It was that simple for me" - Lisandro Martinez reveals why he snubbed Arsenal to join Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez has revealed that he picked Manchester United as they are 'the best club in the world', amid reported interest from Arsenal.

The Argentine joined from Ajax and penned a contract until June 2027, with the option of extending it for another year. The defender reportedly cost £48 million plus £8.5 million in add-ons.

While speaking to the media after their Europa League win over Sheriff, Martinez admitted that he dreamt of playing for Manchester United.

The defender added that the club's history was also important for him to pick Old Trafford and follow Erik ten Hag to the Premier League side. He was quoted by The National News saying:

"I chose ManUtd because it is the best club in the world. That is it. It was that simple for me. It is the best club in the world.

"Every game you can feel the support of the people. I always dreamed of playing for this club. Everyone knows about ManUtd; it is not because of now that they are so big, it is because they have a lot of history you know."

Lisandro Martinez on joining Manchester United over Arsenal

Manchester United and Arsenal were keen on signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer. The Red Devils eventually won the race for the Argentine, and that saw the Gunners turn their attention to Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City.

Speaking to ManUtd.com after joining the Red Devils, Martinez said:

"It's an honour to join this great football club. I've worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I'm here, I'm going to push myself even further.

"I've been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that's what I want to continue at Man United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it."

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table, but Manchester United have caught up after a shocking start. The Red Devils are now just three points behind and sit fifth in the table.

