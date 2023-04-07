"It would be simply amazing" - Pundit wants PSG superstar Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona next season

Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) looks uncertain, and the Argentine has been linked with a return to Barcelona. Pundit Stan Collymore has said that he wants to see Messi back at the Camp Nou.

In his clumn for Caughtoffside, Collymore wrote that Messi's return to the Blaugrana would be 'amazing':

"If Lionel Messi did return to Barcelona, it would be simply amazing! He obviously feels he has life left in him to perform at the highest level in Europe, and he’s not wrong. He knows that La Liga is a more competitive league than Ligue 1, and Barcelona is his club. Barcelona’s fans are his fans and being heckled and booed by PSG’s supporters recently is only reaffirming that."

He added:

Apart from the obvious reasons, it is understandable why Barcelona would want him back too. Messi’s presence will provide a massive incentive for the world’s best players to join."

He concluded:

"If you’re a professional, and you have the chance to play with the great man himself for a season or two, you’re not missing out on that opportunity, so by being able to say ‘Come and play with Messi’, Barcelona will be in a great position to beat the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool to some of the world’s best upcoming talent. He would only improve their chances of building their next-generation squad."

Messi joined PSG in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew hiss contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He has scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 67 games across competitions for the Parisians.

Is PSG superstar Lionel Messi Barcelona-bound?

Having the prospect of signing Lionel Messi on a free transfer is an enticing one. While Barcelona remain his most likely destination if he leaves PSG, Lionel Messi has other options too.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have reportedly tabled a €400 million per year contract for his services. If he joins the Middle Eastern team, he will become the most well-paid player in the game's history.

A potential move to Al-Hilal will also see Messi rekindle his legendary rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for SPL side Al-Nassr.

