“It is a situation he did not expect or want” – Paul Robinson explains why Tuchel could be sacked by Chelsea at the end of the season

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has explained why Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could be sacked by the Blues at the end of the season.

Tuchel made a remarkable start to life as Chelsea boss last year when he led the Stamford Bridge side to UEFA Champions League success.

He would subsequently be handed a two-year extension to his deal, meaning he would remain in charge until 2024.

But despite adding two more trophies this season in the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, it hasn't been the campaign many had envisioned.

Tuchel's side exited the Champions League at the quarter-finals stage, losing 6-5 on aggregate to Real Madrid in bitter circumstances.

They have failed to put up a fight for the Premier League title, with club-record signing Romelu Lukaku, who was touted as the catalyst, failing to justify his price tag.

The Blues are on a poor run of form, having won just once in their last five Premier League outings.

Robinson believes that given Chelsea's history of sacking their managers regularly, Tuchel's position is not safe.

He told Football Insider:

"We all know how trigger happy Chelsea have been with their managers. If you don’t win a trophy you are normally in trouble."

Chelsea are in the final of the FA Cup where they will face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14.

But they changed ownership this past week with Todd Boehly's headed consortium set to take over. Robinson alluded to this, saying:

"Often the manager would change after a season like this. Tuchel could well have been in trouble if Abramovich was still in charge. On the flipside, the situation that Tuchel has had to deal with is not easy. It is a situation he did not expect or want."

Robinson then touched on the difficulties Tuchel has had to encounter as a result of the sanctions bestowed upon Roman Abramvoich. These sanctions have plagued the Blues at the end of the season. He added:

"Would they have gone out of the Champions League and have had such a slump in league form if things behind the scenes were stable. There has been a lot of outside influences this season. If you look at Chelsea’s season on face value, you would probably question Tuchel’s future come the end of the season."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thomas Tuchel on the need for a good transfer window. Thomas Tuchel on the need for a good transfer window. https://t.co/iINdw7Q0Ck

Could Thomas Tuchel be sacked by Chelsea?

The German manager has cut a frustrated figure this season

It seems highly unlikely that the German manager will be dismissed given the huge transformation he has overseen at Stamford Bridge.

When he took over from Frank Lampard, his side were dwindling in mid-table and looked likely not to end the season with much, if any, success.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, whilst reaching three further finals in just 17 months…



Don’t doubt Thomas Tuchel, 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐡𝐢𝐦. Won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, whilst reaching three further finals in just 17 months…Don’t doubt Thomas Tuchel, 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐡𝐢𝐦. https://t.co/bLCyBZKXjg

But Tuchel quickly turned things around, setting his side up in a cohesive defensive unit that was deadly on the counter.

This season may not have gone to plan, however, which is mostly down to the unrest his side have encountered off the field.

