“It would be slightly embarrassing” - Paul Scholes disagrees with Paul Merson after he calls Manchester United ‘arrogant’ for Europa League decision

Paul Scholes has disagreed with Paul Merson's opinion that Manchester United should hold a parade if they win the Europa League. He believes that it would be embarrassing for the club as they have had a poor season.

In his TNT Sports column, Scholes claimed that winning a trophy is great for the club, but it is not worthy of a parade. He added that the main prize this season is qualification for the UEFA Champions League by winning the Europa League and not the trophy. He said:

"There's no way they should have a parade for winning the Europa League, absolutely no chance. I think it would be slightly embarrassing. I think the key is the prize of Champions League football next season with a better budget and [chance of] attracting players. Of course, it would be brilliant to win the trophy – winning any trophy is great – but when it's Manchester United and the Europa League, the idea of a parade is just a no-no."

Merson was on Sky Sports earlier this week when he claimed that Manchester United were arrogant by not planning a parade if they win the Europa League. He said via UTD District:

"The trophies do not come thick and fast. Man United are a million miles off. Enjoy it (trophies) while you can. For me, it's a bit of arrogance. I would want a parade. They could win a trophy and if they win it, they have won more than Arsenal. Arsenal would love to have a parade. It is hard to win trophies, so do not underestimate winning one."

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao on May 21. The two sides have been poor in the Premier League and are finishing just above the relegation zone.

Paul Scholes questions Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's decision to focus on Europa League

Paul Scholes was on TNT Sports earlier this week and questioned Ruben Amorim's decision to focus on the Europa League. He stated that the players would take it easy in the Premier League next season too and said:

"Manchester United should be able to play in two or three competitions at once without sacrificing something, and they've clearly sacrificed the league. I don't like it and I don't agree with it and I believe there has to be some sort of standards required in a Premier League team. It's almost as if they go into Premier League games and there's an acceptance that they're not going to win the game, which is madness."

"There is that bad taste in your mouth that the Premier League form is so bad, and they might regret it next year. I think the manager should be using this time to learn how to win games when you're not playing that well, because it's going to happen again next year. I don't think you can just switch a button next season and, all of a sudden, you're going to see them play brilliantly in the league. I think it's quite risky sacrificing the Premier League for the sake of Champions League football next year."

Manchester United have suffered 17 defeats in the Premier League this season. They sit 16th in the table with 39 points from 36 matches.

