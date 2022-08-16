"It would be a smart deal for United, but it won't be easy" - Fabrizio Romano delivers verdict on latest Manchester United transfer rumor

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United have held initial talks with Matheus Cunha’s agents but warns that the transfer will not be easy to pull off.

Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha joined Los Rojiblancos from Hertha BSC for a €26 million fee in the summer of 2021. The player featured in 38 games for the Spaniards in the 2021-22 season (across competitions), recording seven goals and seven assists.

Atletico want more than €50m to sell Cunha this summer. Manchester United had direct talks with Matheus Cunha’s agents as with many others in the last few days. No agreement reached with Atletico Madrid as things stand.Atletico want more than €50m to sell Cunha this summer. Manchester United had direct talks with Matheus Cunha’s agents as with many others in the last few days. No agreement reached with Atletico Madrid as things stand. 🚨🔴 #MUFCAtletico want more than €50m to sell Cunha this summer. https://t.co/CxPPyPH3Ma

According to Romano, United have held talks with the player’s representatives to test the waters, adding that a €50 million bid will not compel Atletico to sell their future star. In his CaughtOffside.Substack column, he wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“Matheus Cunha’s agents have had conversations with Man United like many other players offered to the Red Devils around Europe, but Atletico Madrid will not accept €50m as fee.

“The player is comfortable in Madrid, appreciated by Man United but my understanding is that it is not an advanced negotiation or set to be completed, as others have reported.”

Romano claimed that the transfer would be smart from United’s point of view, but insisted that it would not be a straightforward affair. He added:

“In my opinion, Matheus is a future top player, it would be a smart deal for United, but it won’t be easy.”

Fabrizio Romano sheds light on the “mood” at Manchester United

Manchester United have started the 2022-23 Premier League campaign in the worst possible manner, enduring consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0), respectively.

According to Romano, manager Erik ten Hag wants more personnel for his struggling team and there is a feeling that things have been moving a lot slower than expected.

Shedding light on the negative mood at Manchester United, the Italian transfer expert said:

“The mood at Manchester United is negative. I think it’s normal given the situation; everyone expected at least 2-3 more signings at this point in the transfer market, including part of the team.

“Erik ten Hag has always wanted more signings, not just after the defeat to Brentford. That’s why there is a sense that things have been much slower than expected.”

