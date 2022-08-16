"It would be a smart move" - Liverpool urged to sign 26-year-old to compete with 'phenomenal' Manchester City squad

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Liverpool to make a move for former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

In his column for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Bayern Munich wizard's situation is being monitored by the Reds as well as by Manchester United.

Campbell has claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side still have room for a player of the former Manchester City winger's caliber. The former Arsenal striker has insisted that Sane could come in handy for the Reds during their long and demanding season. He told Football Insider:

“I think there is room for Leroy Sane at Liverpool. We all know that is all about the squad these days. There is going to be injuries, loss of form and back-to-back league and Champions League games."

"You need to be able to flip your squad so everybody is fresh. If it was Diaz one game and Sane the next… I’m sure Liverpool fans would be happy with that."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Leroy Sane has ice in his veins 🥶 Leroy Sane has ice in his veins 🥶 https://t.co/DLijxXbKNT

Campbell has claimed that Manchester City boast immense squad depth and signing Sane could mean that the Reds can compete with them. He added:

"Many teams would love that strength in depth, let’s be honest. I think it would be a smart move to go for Sane. When you look at the way City are, their bench is phenomenal. It is incredible the strength in depth they have."

"You need to match that to compete with them. It is frightening. With five subs it can make a huge difference.”

Liverpool should consider a move for the former Manchester City winger

The Reds have started the season in an underwhelming fashion, drawing their first two games of the season.

Klopp already has a situation on his hands, with three of the side's key attackers potentially out for a few weeks.

Darwin Nunez was sent off on his Anfield debut following a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen on Monday night (August 15). Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino and Diego Jota are also out of action due to injuries.

L.Prince 👑 @LeroyPrince77 What is all this nonsense regarding Leroy Sané. It seems like he’s the only player that’s not allowed to have any kind of dip through out a season. He finished last season with 18 goals & 17 assists. Winning 4 consecutive player of the month awards. You guys are confused What is all this nonsense regarding Leroy Sané. It seems like he’s the only player that’s not allowed to have any kind of dip through out a season. He finished last season with 18 goals & 17 assists. Winning 4 consecutive player of the month awards. You guys are confused https://t.co/IntXrnFybb

Bringing in a new attacker of Sane's caliber could prove to be the solution to Klopp's problems. The German already has plenty of experience in the Premier League and would add a whole new dimension to the Reds' attack.

Sane's return to Bayern Munich has not gone exactly as planned as the winger has had to settle for a role as a squad player. An opportunity to return to the Premier League could be something the winger might find difficult to resist.

