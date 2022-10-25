“It would be a smart move in my opinion” – Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign 27-year-old star who would ‘thrive’ at the Emirates

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard following the Belgian's incredible start to the season.

The 27-year-old has scored six times and provided two assists in his 11 appearances so far this season. He has helped the Seagulls to reach the ninth place in the Premier League table.

Trossard's goals included a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw against Liverpool and a superb strike in a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City last time out.

However, speculation has begun circulating over the left-winger's future. He has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, although Brighton do have the option for another year. According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Trossard and Campbell believes the Gunners should look to sign him.

He does believe, though, that the Belgium international would only be a squad player at the Emirates Stadium, as he told Football Insider:

“I think Trossard would be a good signing. I think he would thrive at Arsenal. He would be a squad player, one you could rotate in and out of the team and there would be no drop off."

He added:

“I think he is a really good player. He is very smart, has good movement and he can finish. It would be a smart move in my opinion.”

Mikel Arteta accused of being too safe during Arsenal's draw with Southampton

Arsenal only dropped points for only the second time this season as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Southampton on October 23. Mikel Arteta stuck with the same starting lineup once again in the Premier League, including Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back.

However, Craig Burley feels that Kieran Tierney would have been a better attacking option for Arsenal, as the pundit told ESPN:

“I don’t think you have a perfect season, you always have these games. One of the things I am looking at against the weaker supposed sides that you are going to create more chances against, is, even though it has worked in the better games I don’t need a centre-half at right-back, and a right-back at left-back."

He added that Arteta perhaps made a safer choice in starting Tomiyasu but claimed that Tierney would've provided more in attack. Burley said:

“Because that’s negating some of the width. We saw that when Tierney came on, how much of a threat Tierney was. Tomiyasu is a good defender, but particularly on that side he is not going to give you a marauding full-back, width, down that side."

He added:

"Some will say ‘It’s worked all season for them’, and it has, but Southampton are a side that generally have been struggling. Maybe that was just a little bit too safe in terms of the team selection, but it wasn’t a great performance from them there’s no doubt about that."

