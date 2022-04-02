"It sort of goes unnoticed sometimes" - Andy Reid and Dion Dublin in complete awe of Liverpool duo after Watford win

Andy Reid and Dion Dublin have heaped praise on the midfield duo of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara following Liverpool's 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday. The Reds secured all three points at Anfield against the Hornets thanks to strikes from Diogo Jota and Fabinho.

The victory against Roy Hodgson's side took the Reds to the top of the table for a brief amount of time before Manchester City once again overtook them with a win against Burnley.

Liverpool were far from spectacular against the Hornets. However, they did just enough to ensure all three points ahead of next weekend's blockbuster clash against Manchester City.

During the game, the duo of Andy Reid and Dion Dublin were seemingly in awe of the midfield duo of Henderson and Thiago on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Dublin claimed that the excellence of the two experienced midfielders at Liverpool 'sort of goes unnoticed sometimes'. Reid stated that the two complement each other's game really well and that brings out the best of both of them.

Dublin said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Really, the pairing with Thiago and Jordan Henderson in there, it sort of goes unnoticed sometimes. It’s that good."

Reid replied:

“They dovetail so well. If you look at Jordan’s qualities and look at Thiago’s, they’ve got very, very different qualities, but very, very strong qualities. Jordan can do all the other bits, he can break play up, he can win second balls, he can get about the place."

Reid went on to lavish praise on Thiago for keeping the game 'ticking over' and his ability to change 'the pace of the game'. Reid continued:

“That frees up space for Thiago to then get on the ball, build the play and keep it ticking over. What I love about him is that he changes the pace of the game, the game is played at his pace."

“If he wants to speed the game up and they need to get back into it or to up the pace a bit, then he’s able to do that. If they want to slow it down and get a bit of pressure, draw a team out, he does that brilliantly well. He controls and dictates the pace of the game.”

Can Liverpool beat Manchester City for the Premier League title?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have done an immense job in recent weeks in putting together a late push for the title. Fans can now expect a nail-biting finale to this season's Premier League.

Manchester City also secured all three points on Saturday with a 2-0 win against Burnley to retain the top spot, albeit by just one point.

We can expect a cracker of a game when the two teams meet next weekend (April 10) at the Etihad. The league clash could potentially decide the outcome of the title race.

