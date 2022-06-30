“It sounds like the door has been opened” – Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to complete signing of 24-year-old star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed the Gunners to beat Manchester United to the signing of AFC Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils are rumored to be preparing a £40 million bid for Martinez's signature as per talkSPORT (via Express). The 24-year-old is reportedly one of Erik ten Hag's priority transfers this summer.

Arsenal, on the other hand, had a bid close to around £25 million rejected by Ajax according to Football.london.

However, Football Insider reported that the Gunners have submitted an improved offer of £35 million plus £5 million in add-ons. Campbell believes Mikel Arteta's side still have a good chance of signing the Argentine centre-back. He told Football Insider:

“It sounds like the door has been opened. There is a seat at the table. They are open to discussing it. If Ajax weren’t interested in selling, they would have rejected this bid out of hand.”

The former striker added:

“I don’t believe personal terms will be an issue. It is just a matter of the clubs thrashing it out. It is nice to see Arsenal looking to open these doors. I like that Arsenal are acting early and are trying to get these deals done.”

Daniel Cutts @Journo_Slash Lisandro Martinez deal complicated by the fact both #Arsenal and Manchester United believe they're in driving seat to get him. #AFC pushing but won't get drawn into mega bidding war for Ajax defender. Lisandro Martinez deal complicated by the fact both #Arsenal and Manchester United believe they're in driving seat to get him. #AFC pushing but won't get drawn into mega bidding war for Ajax defender.

Lisandro Martinez could become Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer

The Gunners have been among the most active teams in the ongoing transfer window and have already secured the signatures of three players.

Arteta's side agreed a deal with Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution for the transfer of goalkeeper Matt Turner earlier this year. They added to that acquisition by bringing in Brazilian winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The Premier League giants also seem to have wrapped the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. Jesus is expected to join on a deal worth around £45 million and has already completed his transfer as per Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Official statement pending - Gabriel joins for £45m fee from Man City. Medical successfully completed for Gabriel Jesus in London today as expected, he’s new Arsenal player until June 2027. It’s all signed and completed between clubs too.Official statement pending - Gabriel joins for £45m fee from Man City. Medical successfully completed for Gabriel Jesus in London today as expected, he’s new Arsenal player until June 2027. It’s all signed and completed between clubs too. 🇧🇷 #AFCOfficial statement pending - Gabriel joins for £45m fee from Man City.

Martinez could become Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer if the club ward off competition from Manchester United and provide Ajax with a good offer. The Argentine has been excellent for the Dutch side since arriving in 2019.

He has made 118 appearances for the Dutch side, scoring six goals and laying out six assists. Martinez has lifted two Eredivisie titles, the Dutch Cup and the Dutch Super Cup during his stint with the side. He has also won seven caps for Argentina and was part of their victorious Copa America 2021 squad.

