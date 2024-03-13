"It speaks for itself" - Arsenal hero claims Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has surpassed Arsene Wenger

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has explained why Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ranks higher than his former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

Since assuming charge in October 2015, the affable German has transformed the fortunes of the Reds, who transitioned from a mid-table side in transition to one of the best in England and Europe.

Klopp is part of Anfield folklore, having won every title on offer, except the UEFA Europa League. That includes the Reds' first title in the Premier League era, in 2020, ending a three-decade league drought.

Meanwhile, Wenger is also a decorated manager in his own right - leading the Gunners to three Premier League titles, including their historic 2003-04 'Invincibles' triumph.

Petit, a one-time Premier League winner under his compatriot, reckons Klopp has surpassed the legendary Arsenal boss, telling OCB Scores (via Metro):

"You would have to say Arsene Wenger has been surpassed by Klopp because he has won the Premier League and Champions League as well as both the FA Cup and League Cup, so it speaks for itself."

Petit explained that Wenger's inability to win the 2006 UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona is the reason why he ranks behind Klopp:

"Wenger won the Premier League three times, and everybody remembers the Invincible year, but they failed in their chance to win the Champions League final against Barcelona. That is the only difference between them."

The Gunners are leading the Premier League after 28 games, ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Reds on goal difference.

What's next for Arsenal and Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are in the midst of superb campaigns. The Gunners lead the standings in the league, with the Reds following closely.

Both sides have also fared well in Europe. Mikel Arteta's side booked their place in their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years by seeing off FC Porto on penalties in midweek at the Emirates. They next take on Manchester City away in the Premier League on March 31.

Meanwhile, the Reds are having an even better season. Having won the EFL Cup, they are in contention for an unprecedented quadruple. They next play Sparta Praha at home on Thursday (March 14) in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg, having won the first leg 5-1 away from home next week.