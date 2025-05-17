“It starts with the forwards” - Hansi Flick explains where Barcelona can improve after winning LaLiga

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has highlighted the area where his side can improve. The German tactician has enjoyed a fabulous debut season as the Blaugrana manager, helping the Catalan giants win the LaLiga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Barcelona secured their 28th LaLiga title in midweek by beating their local rivals Espanyol 2-0. They will take on Villarreal and Athletic Club in their final two league games of the season.

Despite winning the LaLiga title in his debut season at Camp Nou, Hansi Flick believes there is an area of improvement. He has claimed that his side needs to improve defensively and the forwards need to contribute more in the department. Flick said, as quoted by Barca Universal on X:

"Defense is something we can improve. It's not about the last defensive line. It starts with the forwards. We need a compact system. I feel like when we make a mistake, we talk about it halfway through, and it's corrected halfway through."

Barcelona have collected 85 points from 36 league games this time around and have scored for fun. They have scored 97 league goals while second-placed Real Madrid have only scored 74.

The Blaugrana have conceded 36 times in the league this season which is more than Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao who are third and fourth respectively. Barcelona had the opportunity to win the quadruple this season but lost to Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals.

Barcelona star hails former manager Xavi as Catalan side win LaLiga

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has hailed former Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez after his side secured the LaLiga title this season. Hansi Flick replaced Xavi in the dugout last summer and has led the club to three trophies in his first season.

Lamine Yamal, who has been a key figure behind the Catalan giants' success this season, has credited Xavi the side's success. He insisted that Xavi's belief in young and home-grown players like him has been a key factor behind their success. Yamal said, as quoted by Foot Mercato:

"We needed fresh blood. Change. So yes, we are very grateful to Xavi. Without him, none of this would have happened because he brought in a lot of young players. We have to thank him. He is a coach who gave us a breath of fresh air."

Xavi Hernandez gave Lamine Yamal his debut for Barca at the age of just 15 years and 291 days. Yamal became the youngest ever player to play for the club and has not looked back since. The likes of Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado and several others also got into the first team under the tutelage of Xavi.

