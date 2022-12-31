"It would be a statement" - Tottenham urged to sign former Manchester City player in January

Former Hibernian striker Tom McManus has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign former Manchester City player Pedro Porro. The Spanish full-back is currently under contract with Sporting CP until 2025 and is valued at £26 million.

Portuguese outlet CM Journal reported that Spurs are keen to add Porro to their ranks and deepen the team.

The right-back was previously under contract with Manchester City. However, he didn't make a single appearance for the Cityzens and spent spells at Sporting CP and Real Valladolid on loan.

You don't have to spend a fortune to address our problems. We have good individuals in our side but glaring holes which seem to cost us most weeks.

Speaking about Tottenham's struggles this season, McManus told Football Insider:

“Harry Kane is carrying Tottenham at the moment, Son isn’t scoring, Kulusevski has been injured, Richarlison is injured now as well, I would not be surprised if they went out and got this guy."

He further said:

“Tottenham have a lot of options when everyone is fit and in form. Unfortunately for them only one of their players is fit and in form. Some new blood could be just what they need to get back up and running. I know they need defenders but Tottenham have to back Conte this window, he’s desperate for new players."

McManus urged Antonio Conte's team to complete the deal for Porro in January, as he said:

“If Porro is who he wants then they have to go out and get him. It would be a statement that the club are backing the manager. I would say that’s a likely transfer that could happen sooner rather than later because there is a lot of talk about it and Spurs could really do with a player like him.”

Porro has made 21 appearances for Sporting CP this season across competitions, contributing two goals and 10 assists.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte happy to work with Pape Sarr

Aantonio Conte - Carabao Cup Third Round

Antonio Conte recently spoke about his experience of working with Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr. He said (via The Boot Room):

“To work with Pape Sarr, he played in the World Cup but then he came back two weeks before and worked with us. I think Pape Sarr is a really good prospect and I like the two weeks we worked after the World Cup with him."

Spurs signed Sarr from Rennes in the summer but he is yet to make a single senior appearance for the club.

