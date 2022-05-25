"It still is" - Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard opens up on speculation surrounding future at the club

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has shot down rumors of a summer exit, declaring that he wishes to continue in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos spent a whopping €115 million to sign the Belgian superstar from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. The forward joined the team wildly out of shape and got a lot of flak for it. After getting back into shape, he started picking up one injury after another, which not only hurt his confidence but also allowed Vinicius Junior to take his place.

Over the last three years, the former Chelsea superstar has only taken part in 66 games for the Whites, recording only six goals and 10 assists. According to Football.London, reports have linked Hazard with a possible summer exit. The forward, however, remains determined to fulfill his contract (until 2024) and prove his mettle for his dream club.

Speaking to HLN, the 31-year-old said:

“The coach knows that I still have a contract until 2024. My first three seasons at Real have not gone well, so I want to show everyone what I can do. Starting with this Saturday. It has always been a dream to play for Real. It still is.”

As per Football.London, Chelsea are set to get richer if Real Madrid win the Champions League at Liverpool’s expense this Saturday (May 28).

Thanks to terms included in Hazard’s contract, the Blues will receive a handsome amount as an add-on if Los Blancos win the most prestigious European cup competition. They have already received £20 million for Real Madrid’s La Liga triumph in Eden Hazard’s debut season (2019-20).

Kylian Mbappe’s failed Real Madrid move bodes well for Eden Hazard

Despite trying their best, Los Blancos have failed to convince Kylian Mbappe to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Frenchman choosing to continue with Paris Saint-Germain.

If that deal had gone through, Madrid would have been overly saturated on the left-wing and could have had to clean house. Hazard, who is yet to prove his worth, could be one of the first players to go on the chopping block.

With Mbappe staying put, Hazard is set to get another chance to win over the Madrid fans in the 2022-23 campaign. Assuming he manages to avoid injuries, we see no reason why he would not be able to turn his fortunes around at the Santiago Bernabeu.

