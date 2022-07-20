"It still is a major jump" - Ale Moreno urges 26-year-old Premier League star to snub Manchester United in favor of Newcastle

According to Alejandro Moreno, Brentford striker Ivan Toney might be better served to join a team like Newcastle United rather than Manchester United. The latter are in the market for a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave the club.

Toney scored 14 goals and had five assists in 37 appearances for Brentford last season. He has been linked to several English clubs, including United, Newcastle, Leeds, and West Ham.

However, Moreno believes that Toney might not end up taking "the big leap" to Old Trafford.

GOAL News @GoalNews Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United - but no top team wants to sign him Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United - but no top team wants to sign him ❌

Speaking on the issue, Moreno claimed that he might have a bigger role to play at other clubs:

"He may be on his way. Now, when you mentioned those two teams, Newcastle United and Manchester United, I think it’s more likely that he will go to a club like Newcastle that is building. But they aren’t in a position where they can challenge for a top-four spot, rather than taking the big leap to Manchester United."

He added:

“How much ever you think Manchester United have struggled over the past few seasons, it still is a major jump. Ivan Toney is 26, so you know what he is like as a player, it’s not like he’s going to be significantly better from here on out that he is going to jump straight from Brentford to Manchester United.”

“Even if he did, then I don’t know what the role there is for him at Manchester United. If there is a role, then it tells us how limited they can be in the attack. I think Ivan Toney would be better served to go to Newcastle.”

Manchester United might end up making multiple signings in attack

The Red Devils' attack has an almost-complete look to it currently. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford can operate on either wing. The England internationals have done well in the preseason thus far and have big seasons ahead. Rashford, in particular, was consistently poor last campaign and needs to put in some big performances.

On the other hand, Anthony Martial has looked a different player under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Frenchman has now scored thrice in three matches and only needs to continue his progress under the Dutch manager.

Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo's absence might still play an important role in deciding United's transfer strategy.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Martial, Rashford and Sancho all on the scoresheet today Martial, Rashford and Sancho all on the scoresheet today 🔥 https://t.co/vS3EMQmbx0

The Red Devils have been linked to an attacker in the form of Brazilian winger Antony and are also looking at multiple other positions to improve. While the start to the window was obviously less than ideal, the coming days can still change that and allow Erik ten Hag to compete for trophies this season.

