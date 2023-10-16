"It is still a trauma" – Djibril Cisse makes bold claims about PSG star as 2022 FIFA World Cup miss continues to haunt him

Ex-Liverpool forward Djibril Cisse has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Randal Kolo Muani's latest sub-par form is down to his extra-time miss in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Kolo Muani, who joined the Parisians in a potential €90 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this summer, has struggled to shine at his new club so far. He has contributed two goals and as many assists in six games across all competitions for his club this season.

Earlier last year, the 24-year-old became a topic of discussion after missing a vital chance in the dying minutes of France's FIFA World Cup final loss to Argentina. He had the opportunity to make it 4-3 in his side's favor, but his shot hit Emiliano Martinez's leg in the final stages of the clash.

During an interaction with L'Équipe de Greg, Cisse shared his thoughts on the ex-Nantes man's ongoing troubles at PSG. He elaborated:

"It's just the nature of the game. When you are the striker of a big European club and you arrive in the selection, the expectations are no longer the same as when you wear the colors of Frankfurt. I experienced it after my transfer to Liverpool. You wear a different kit, people are less tolerant, you have less right to mess up."

Claiming that Kolo Muani is still haunted by his miss, Cisse continued:

"I see a guy who is trying, who is not hiding, but who is still affected by the missed opportunity [against Argentina]. It's something that stands out. As long as he has not exorcised that, for example by scoring in a big match, this moment will handicap him mentally."

Cisse also compared the PSG star with Andre-Pierre Gignac, adding:

"So, yes, he may be forcing things a little. The day he is released, he will move forward. But it is still a trauma. Ask Andre-Pierre Gignac. I think the Euro 2016 final still haunts him [1-0 loss against Portugal]. But it's a matter of time. He must be able to digest this."

Fabian Ruiz aiming to leave PSG next year

According to Fichajes.net, PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz is discontent with new boss Luis Enrique's management after being demoted to a rotational role this campaign. As a result, he is hoping to depart the Ligue 1 champions with contract rebel Kylian Mbappe next summer.

Ruiz, 27, joined the Parc des Princes outfit from Napoli for an initial fee of close to €21.5 million last summer. He started 25 of his 37 appearances under former boss Christophe Galtier last term, netting thrice.

However, the left-footed midfielder has fallen behind Manuel Ugarte, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha in PSG's pecking order of late. He has started two of his seven appearances so far in the 2023-24 campaign.