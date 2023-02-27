“It was a very strange decision” – Gary Cahill questions what Chelsea did just before Harry Kane scored during 2-0 defeat at Tottenham

Gary Cahill has questioned Chelsea's decision to put Raheem Sterling on Harry Kane during the corners in their defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on February 26. The Spurs striker made the most of the mismatch and scored the second goal of the Premier League match to seal the win for the home side.

Graham Potter's side are on a horrid run with just two wins in their last 15 matches across competitions. The Blues are closer to the relegation zone than the top four in the Premier League, with 14 games remaining in the season.

Speaking on the BBC's Match Of The Day 2, Cahill claimed that it should have been one of the defenders marking the Tottenham striker. The former Chelsea captain said:

"I have to agree with Glenn, I think it's a very strange match-up, putting Sterling marking such a threat. You'd rather have defensive minded players, centre-backs, marking Harry Kane. But they obviously have reasons but it was a very strange decision."

Glenn Hoddle blasts Chelsea trio after Tottenham loss

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle was not happy with the way Chelsea conceded the first goal and hit out at three players. Oliver Skipp won the ball in front of Joao Felix and scored via a stunning shot from the edge of the box.

Hoddle, however, believes that Kepa Arrizabalaga should have done better and also questioned the decisions of Raheem Sterling and Felix.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Hoddle said:

"He struck it well, and he deserves that Player of the Match because his all-round game typified how Tottenham played today. They were solid when they needed to be and they were really dangerous on the counter."

He added:

"The ball is going back 25 yards even. The ball is going back (by Tottenham) and they (Chelsea) are going backwards! They could have scored with Emerson Royal. Look Sterling, sleeping! Sleeping! Kepa might have done better. The distance of the ball, he gets a little finger to it. But look how deep they are."

Speaking about the goal, the former manager continued:

"Tottenham are on the edge of the box and they haven't had to do much – Skipp scored a goal with a great effort, but he won it with a determination of leaving Felix for dead – when it happened we are saying 'is that top corner?' I thought it went a bit central, for me. But I think Kepa could have done better because of the distance."

The Blues next face Leeds United in the Premier League at home on March 4. They then host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on March 7.

