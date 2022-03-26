"It was strange at first" - PSG star Nuno Mendes opens up on training with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-back Nuno Mendes has lifted the lid on how it is to share the dressing room with Parisians superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Despite being just 19 years old, Mendes is having quite the career already. The full-back had his breakout season with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon last season, making 35 appearances across all competitions for them.

Mendes' performances for the Primeira Liga outfit reportedly earned him transfer interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. PSG eventually snapped him up on an initial season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent for around €40 million.

PSG want to sign Nuno on a permanent deal, no doubts. Work in progress. Paris Saint-Germain plans with Nuno Mendes have not changed after Champions League fiasco: he’s still considered a priority, talks ongoing with Sporting to negotiate as €40m buy option is available.PSG want to sign Nuno on a permanent deal, no doubts. Work in progress. Paris Saint-Germain plans with Nuno Mendes have not changed after Champions League fiasco: he’s still considered a priority, talks ongoing with Sporting to negotiate as €40m buy option is available. 🇵🇹 #PSGPSG want to sign Nuno on a permanent deal, no doubts. Work in progress. https://t.co/sPRrHFghnM

The Portugal international now finds himself sharing the dressing room with the likes of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. While several players have played with each of the three players, Mendes takes pride in being able to embrace the field with all of them together.

Mendes has admitted that he initially found training with the trio strange. However, the left-back has become accustomed to it and is currently delighted to share the dressing room with them. He told PSG TV:

"It was strange at first, but I really enjoyed it and I like sharing the dressing room with them. They are great people, great players. Obviously, there are many players who have shared the dressing room with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, but [to play with] the three together is very difficult and I have managed to do it. I'm very happy to share the dressing room with them and all my other team-mates."

It is worth noting that Mendes also plays alongside Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal national team. The teenager is grateful to be able to play with great players like him. He said:

"There are also a lot of very good players in the [Portugal] national team, just like here. I'm really happy to live these moments and I'm grateful."

Mendes has established himself as a regular starter for PSG since joining them last summer. He has played 29 matches across all competitions for them, while providing two assists.

PSGhub @PSGhub Nuno Mendes: “My choice to come to PSG was an easy one let's say, because I always wanted to play at PSG and now I'm here. I am very happy to be here.” (PSG TV) 🗣 Nuno Mendes: “My choice to come to PSG was an easy one let's say, because I always wanted to play at PSG and now I'm here. I am very happy to be here.” (PSG TV) 🗣🇵🇹

Lionel Messi arrived at PSG with Nuno Mendes

Like Nuno Mendes, the 34-year-old also joined the Parisians last summer. He put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona before signing a two-year deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The Argentina international's move to Paris has not gone according to plan so far. He has struggled to replicate his Barcelona form at the Parc des Princes, with fitness issues not helping his cause.

Messi has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists from 26 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians. While his numbers are not bad, many feel it is not up to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's standards.

The former Barcelona superstar could not prevent Pochettino's side from crashing out of the Champions League Round of 16 this month. The Ligue 1 giants suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, resulting in the player being booed by his own fans.

