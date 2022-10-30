“It was strange” – Lewis Dunk opens up on facing Graham Potter and Marc Cucurella during 4-1 win for Brighton against Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion managed to get their first Premier League win under Roberto de Zerbi against Chelsea with a 4-1 home victory on Saturday (29 October).

The Blues are currently managed by former Brighton coach Graham Potter. This was the London-based club's first defeat under Potter.

Marc Cucurella, who joined the Blues from Brighton earlier this season, and Potter were subject to a hostile reception from the home fans throughout the game. However, Brighton defender Lewis Dunk didn't have any animosity toward the pair as he told BBC Sport after the game (via Sussex Live):

"It was a nice feeling to finally get three points for the new gaffer. It was strange. It was the first competitive game against [Graham Potter]. We dealt with their threats well, and I thought we were outstanding in the first half. Overall we were the better team."

Dunk further assessed his team's performance:

"We pressed well from the front and stopped them do what they do. We counter-attacked quickly and showed we could do it. Potter gave me a lot of help and improved me a lot. Hopefully, the new manager can do more as well. We have already shown a lot in the last few games and hopefully we can keep improving."

He also said that he is grateful to have worked with both Cucurella and Potter:

"I'm thankful to both of them [Potter and Marc Cucurella]. They had an opportunity and chose to take it. That's football, everyone has to move at times."

Brighton sit in eighth spot in the Premier League table with 18 points from 12 games. Chelsea, meanwhile, are in fifth spot with 21 points from 12 games.

De Zerbi's side face Wolverhampton Wanderers next on Saturday (5 November). Potter's team will return to action against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (2 November).

Graham Potter congratulated Brighton & Hove Albion for their performance against Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea FC - Premier League.

Graham Potter graciously accepted Chelsea's defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. He congratulated his former side and said that De Zerbi's team did what they do well (via football.london):

"You have to congratulate Brighton as well. They did what they do well. We had some opportunities ourselves, and the scoreline makes it feel a little bit worse that it was in terms of us having opportunities and touches in the box that were similar to them.

"They have a couple of own goals. We have a couple of chances. In the end, it felt probably a little bit too open for us, and that is my responsibility."

