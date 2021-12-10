"It is his strength and control" - Jack Wilshere explains why Lionel Messi is the greatest player he has ever faced

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has said that Lionel Messi is the best player he has come up against, and no one comes close to him. The 29-year-old believes Messi's strength and ball control are better than anyone else's.

Wilshere said Messi has a penchant to show the ball to his opponents but still keeps hold of it. The former Arsenal midfielder said that the only way to stop Messi is by fouling him. Speaking to TalkSPORT, Jack Wilshere said about the Argentine:

“It’s his strength and control. He’ll show you the ball, run at you and then just nip it away, but his body in a position where you can’t get it off him unless you foul him.

Wilshere believes Lionel Messi has a natural talent for controlling the ball. However, the 29-year-old midfielder does believe the PSG forward has worked hard to develop that skill. Wilshere added in this regard:

"I think that is natural talent. I have had this conversation with a lot of people. Yes, he has worked on it and developed it, but I think he was born with that."

Jack Wilshere played one of his best games for Arsenal in their 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Champions League in 2011. The 29-year-old midfielder admitted at being awestruck when he saw Lionel Messi. Wishere said:

“In the tunnel I was looking at him and thinking ‘oh my God, that’s Messi. This was at the Emirates, the first one. I was behind Cesc (Fabregas), and Cesc and him are like best mates. So those two embraced each other, and I’m just there thinking ‘wow’."

Lionel Messi has sparkled in the Champions League for PSG despite his league struggles

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer from Barcelona this summer. The 34-year-old forward has been slow to adapt to life in the French league, scoring just once in nine Ligue 1 games.

However, Messi has been a different player in the UEFA Champions League. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored five goals in as many appearances in the European competition for PSG.

Messi scored his first goal for PSG during their 2-0 win over Manchester City. He then bagged a brace against RB Leipzig in a 3-2 comeback win at the Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old forward registered another brace, this time against Club Brugge, in a 4-1 win on Tuesday.

The first of his two strikes made Messi only the second player to score against 38 different teams in the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo set the record earlier this season.

It remains to be seen if Messi can translate his sparkling European form onto the domestic stage. PSG take on Monaco in the Ligue 1 on Sunday. PSG are nine points ahead of Rennes atop the league table after 17 games.

